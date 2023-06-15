ZIM vs SCO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ICC CWC Qualifier Warm-up match – June 15, 2023

Zimbabwe (ZIM) will lock horns against Scotland (SCO) in the eighth match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers Warm-ups 2023. This ZIM vs SCO contest will be held at the Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare.

Zimbabwe beat Oman in their first warm-up game which was a high-scoring affair. After being asked to bat first, Zimbabwe posted a mammoth 367 on the board, losing six wickets. The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over Oman on 339 to win the game by 28 runs.

Scotland, on the flip side, lost their warm-up fixture against West Indies. The bowlers did a fine job of knocking over West Indies on 264. What followed was a disappointing performance from their batters as they got bundled out on 173 to fall short of the target by 91 runs.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the ZIM vs SCO game.

ZIM vs SCO Squad for Today's Match

Zimbabwe Squad

Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine (c), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Joylord Gumbie, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans

Scotland Squad

Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), George Munsey, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Christopher McBride, Brandon McMullen, Tomas Mackintosh, Alasdair Evans, Safyaan Sharif, Michael Leask, Chris Sole, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Adrian Neill

#3 Chris Sole (SCO) – 8 credits

Chris Sole in action (Image Courtesy: The Scotsman)

Chris Sole was the standout bowler for Scotland in their first warm-up game against West Indies. He dismissed the top three batters and broke the back of West Indies’ batting lineup. He finished with figures of 4/50 in 10 overs.

The right-arm pacer can swing the ball both ways and will play a crucial role for the Scottish side in the World Cup Qualifiers. He is a good pick for your Dream11 side with the way he is bowling in recent times.

#2 Sean Williams (ZIM) – 8.5 credits

Pakistan v Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Sean Williams is a key member of Zimbabwe’s side. The southpaw has plenty of experience at the highest level and will play a huge role for them in the Qualifiers. He showcased his class against Oman in their first warm-up game on Tuesday.

Williams scored 64 off 52 balls while batting at four and built solid partnerships with Wesley Madhevere and Sikandar Raza. He is a wily left-arm spinner and you must select him while selecting your Dream11 side for the ZIM vs SCO as he can fetch you points with both bat and ball.

#1 Sikandar Raza (ZIM) – 9 credits

Pakistan v Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Sikandar Raza has taken giant strides in international cricket in recent YEARS. He has gained experience by playing in several franchise leagues throughout the world and is a vital member of Zimbabwe. He was sensational in both departments against Oman.

Batting at five, Raza slammed seven fours and as many sixes to score 109 off just 66 balls before retiring. He also picked up three wickets with the ball and is a must-pick for your Dream11 side for the ZIM vs SCO clash on Thursday.

