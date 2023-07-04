ZIM vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, Match 28

The 28th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers will see Zimbabwe (ZIM) squaring off against Scotland (SCO) at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Tuesday, July 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ZIM vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Zimbabwe have won five of their last six matches. Scotland, on the other hand, have four victories in their last five appearances.

Scotland have shown good promise, but Zimbabwe are better placed to continue their winning momentum.

ZIM vs SCO Match Details

The 28th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers will be played on July 4 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZIM vs SCO, Match 28

Date and Time: 4th July 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Pitch Report

The pitch at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo is a well-balanced one, where there are plenty of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. You might see a great contest of bat and bowl on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, where a total of 334 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

ZIM vs SCO Form Guide

ZIM - Won 5 of their last 6 matches

SCO - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

ZIM vs SCO Probable Playing XI

ZIM Playing XI

No injury updates

Craig Ervine (c), Joylord Gumbie, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara

SCO Playing XI

No injury updates

Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross (wk), Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Adrian Neill, Chris Sole

ZIM vs SCO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Gumbie

J Gumbie is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Cross is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Ervine

R Berrington and C Ervine are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. C McBride played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Williams

B McMullen and S Williams are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Raza is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Watt

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Ngarava and M Watt. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. C Sole is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ZIM vs SCO match captain and vice-captain choices

S Williams

S Williams will bat in the top order and also bowl a good number of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 782 points in the last six matches.

B McMullen

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make B McMullen as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 615 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for ZIM vs SCO, Match 28

C Greaves

S Raza

B McMullen

S Williams

M Watt

Zimbabwe vs Scotland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Zimbabwe vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Gumbie

Batters: C Ervine, R Berrington

All-rounders: S Raza (vc), S Williams (c), C Greaves, B McMullen

Bowlers: M Watt, C Sole, R Ngarava, B Muzarabani

Zimbabwe vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Gumbie, M Cross

Batters: C Ervine

All-rounders: S Raza (vc), S Williams, C Greaves, B McMullen (c), M Leask

Bowlers: M Watt, C Sole, R Ngarava

