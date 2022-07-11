ZIM vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022, Match 1

The first match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B will see Singapore (SIN) lock horns with Zimbabwe (ZIM) at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Monday, July 11.

Hosts Zimbabwe head into the qualifiers with high hopes given their talented roster. The likes of Craig Ervine and Blessing Muzarabani add some much-needed balance and star power to the squad, holding them in good stead. On the other hand, Singapore also boast a decent squad and have also been playing some good cricket lately. Although they will start as underdogs, Singapore can take the attack to any team, paving the way for an entertaining game in Bulawayo.

ZIM vs SIN Probable Playing 11 Today

SIN XI

Surendan Chandramohan, R Rangarajan, Rezza Gaznavi, Aman Desai (wk), Navin Param, Janak Prakash, Aryaman Sunil, Vinoth Baskaran, Amjad Mahboob (c), Anantha Krishna and Akshay Puri.

ZIM XI

Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe and Wellington Masakadza.

Match Details

ZIM vs SIN, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier B, Group A, Match 1

Date and Time: July 11, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected with scores of over 160 being a common sight at the venue. The pacers might not get much help early on, allowing batters to go after the bowling right from ball one. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs, with the pitch expected to slow down as the match progresses. A change of pace will be key for the bowlers towards the backend of the innings. Both teams will look to bat first and put a big score on the board, with this being a day game.

Today's ZIM vs SIN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Regis Chakabva: Regis Chakabva has been an integral part of Zimbabwe's white-ball teams for a while now. Capable of playing anywhere in the batting unit, Chakabva has good technique against both pace and spin. Although his recent form leaves some room for improvement, his knowledge of the local conditions should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

Batter

Craig Ervine: Craig Ervine is perhaps Zimbabwe's best bet with the bat and for good reason. He is an experienced campaigner who can score big runs at a decent rate as well. His form has been patchy in recent times but given his experience and knack for scoring big runs, he is a good addition to your ZIM vs SIN Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Janak Prakash: Janak Prakash is a talented all-rounder who has been one of Singapore's better players over the last few years. He was part of the Singapore side in the previous edition of the Qualifiers, impressing in their emphatic win over Scotland. With Prakash bound to play a role with both the bat and ball, he is a must-have in your ZIM vs SIN Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Blessing Muzarabani: Blessing Muzarabani is one of the best young bowlers in the world, with his ability to generate extra pace and movement off the surface being key. He has some franchise league experience as well, having played in the PSL and T20 Blast. With the conditions playing into his hands, Muzarabani is one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in ZIM vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM)

Sean Williams (ZIM)

Surendra Chandramohan (SIN)

Important stats for ZIM vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

Craig Ervine - 877 runs in 41 T20I matches, Average: 23.70

Blessing Muzarabani - 25 wickets in 22 T20I matches, SR: 20.40

Janak Prakash - 246 runs and 18 wickets in 17 T20I matches

ZIM vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier B)

ZIM vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Chakabva, C Ervine, R Gaznavi, S Chandramohan, S Williams, S Raza, W Madhevere, J Prakash, L Jongwe, B Muzarabani and A Mahboob.

Captain: W Madhevere. Vice-captain: J Prakash.

ZIM vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Desai, C Ervine, N Param, S Chandramohan, S Williams, S Raza, W Madhevere, J Prakash, T Chatara, B Muzarabani and A Mahboob.

Captain: C Ervine. Vice-captain: B Muzarabani.

