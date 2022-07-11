ZIM vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B, Match 1

Zimbabwe (ZIM) will take on Singapore (SIN) in the first match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B on Monday at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B after a successful international season. Zimbabwe have a lot of experienced and in-form players, while Singapore have had an exceptional international season till now and are one of the strongest contenders for the tournament.

Singapore will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but Zimbabwe are a relatively better team. Zimbabwe is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ZIM vs SIN Probable Playing XI

ZIM Playing XI

Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine, Milton Shumba, Innocent Kaia, Tony Munyonga, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe

SIN Playing XI

Manpreet Singh (wk), Rezza Gaznavi, Surendran Chandramohan, Arjun Mutreja, Navin Param, Aryaman Uchil, Janak Prakash, Akshay Roopak Puri, Amjad Mahboob, Neil Karnik, Anantha Krishna

Match Details

ZIM vs SIN, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B, Match 1

Date and Time: July 11, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Pitch Report

The Queens Sports Club pitch is helpful for the bowlers and both pacers and spinners will be essential. The batters might find it challenging to score more runs, and spectators might witness a potent bowling display.

ZIM vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Chakabva, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

C Ervine and R Gaznavi are the two best batsmen pick for the Dream11 team. S Chandramohan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

S Raza and S Williams are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and completing their quota of overs. R Burl is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Muzarabani and A Mahboob. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. T Chatara is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in ZIM vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

S Williams (ZIM)

S Raza (ZIM)

B Muzarabani (ZIM)

Zimbabwe vs Singapore Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: R Chakabva, C Ervine, S Chandramohan, R Gaznavi, S Williams, S Raza, J Prakash, R Burl, B Muzarabani, T Chatara, J Prakash

Captain: S Raza Vice Captain: S Williams

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Chakabva, C Ervine, S Chandramohan, R Gaznavi, S Williams, S Raza, J Prakash, W Madhevere, B Muzarabani, L Jongwe, J Prakash

Captain: S Raza Vice Captain: C Ervine

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far