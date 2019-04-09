ZIM vs UAE, 1st ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 9th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

As an exciting season of IPL action continues, quietly in the background we have UAE traveling to face hosts Zimbabwe in a series of four ODIs starting from Wednesday in Harare.

Both teams will look to field young talent as they build towards the future and possibly the World Cup in 2023. A number of player on other side have ample experience playing in various global leagues and will be looking to showcase their talents to their team's fortunes. With an exciting series in store for us, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Zimbabwe:

Peter Moor (c), Solomon Mire, Brian Chari, Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Timycen Maruma, Sikandar Raza, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu, Craig Ervine, Brandon Mavuta, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tony Munyonga, Elton Chigumbura

United Arab Emirates:

Mohammad Naveed (c), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Shaiman Anwar, Muhammad Usman, CP Rizwan, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Boota, Ghulam Shabbir, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed

Playing XI Updates:

Zimbabwe:

Regular captain, Hamilton Masakadza is out with an injury which should see Mire and Chari open the batting with the likes of Peter Moor and Sikander Raza also following the trail. The bowling looks fairly settled and formidable as well with Kyle Jarvis and Brandon Mavuta in their ranks.

Possible XI: Mire, Chari, Moor, Ervine, Raza, Chigumbura, Mavuta, Mpofu, Jarvis, Tiripano and Maruma.

UAE:

Rohan Mustafa's return to side bodes well for UAE as they seek to upstage the hosts early in the series. They have a lot of experience in Shaiman Anwar and Mohammed Naveed in their ranks while Qadeer Ahmed is also one to watch out for on Wednesday.

Possible XI: Mustafa, Ahmed, Suri, Anwar, Boota, Usman, Naveed, Qadeer, Haider, Zahoor and Hayat

Match Details:

Zimbabwe vs UAE, 1st ODI

9th April 2018, 1:00 PM IST

Harare Sports Club, Harare

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Peter Moor is the preferred option with the newly appointed Zimbabwe captain slated to bat higher up the order to utilize his skills in a better manner for the team.

Batsmen: Craig Ervine, Solomon Mire, and Shaiman Anwar are must have players in the side for this game while the likes of Mohammad Boota and Chirag Suri are also viable options to complete the batting department.

All-rounders: Sikander Raza, Rohan Mustafa, and Mohammed Naveed are the ideal set of allrounders to have in the side with all of them capable of deciding the fate of the match with their all-round skills.

Bowlers: Imran Haider and Brandon Mavuta should be picked in the side with their wicket-taking ability taken into consideration while one of Kyle Jarvis and Tendai Chatara should be sufficient in the fantasy team.

Captain: Sikander Raza and Rohan Mustafa' are the trump cards for their respective teams and are ideally the best candidates to choose as captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Moor(WK), Mohammad Boota, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammad Naveed, Sikander Raza, Peter Moor, Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brandon Mavuta, Kyle Jarvis and Imran Haider. Captain: Sikander Raza

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Moor(WK), Chirag Suri, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammad Naveed, Sikander Raza, Peter Moor, Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brandon Mavuta, Tendai Chatara, and Imran Haider. Captain: Rohan Mustafa

