ZIM vs UAE, 2nd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 12th, 2019

A clinical performance with the ball enabled Zimbabwe to assert their dominance over the hapless UAE side as the likes of Tendai Chatara and Brandon Mavuta ran riot as they completed a seven-wicket win without even breaking a sweat.

Buoyed by the result, Zimbabwe will look to gain an unassailable lead in Harare as they face UAE in the second ODI on Friday. UAE, on the other hand, will be looking towards the few positives in the previous game with Mohammad Boota sticking around as wickets kept tumbling around.

With the likes of Rohan Mustafa and Mohammad Naveed in their team, UAE will be hopeful of a turn around against the Zimbabweans, who should enter into this match as the firm favorites.

Squads to choose from:

Zimbabwe:

Peter Moor (c), Solomon Mire, Brian Chari, Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Timycen Maruma, Sikandar Raza, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu, Craig Ervine, Brandon Mavuta, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tony Munyonga, Elton Chigumbura

United Arab Emirates:

Mohammad Naveed (c), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Shaiman Anwar, Muhammad Usman, CP Rizwan, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Boota, Ghulam Shabbir, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed

Playing XI Updates:

Zimbabwe:

Zimbabwe should ideally field the same side which featured in the first ODI with the likes of Craig Ervine and Donald Tiripano complementing Tendai Chatara's brilliant spell of bowling. Raza and Mavuta hold the cards as far as the spin department is concerned while depth in their batting unit holds them in good stead.

Possible XI: Mire, Chakabva, Moor, Ervine, Raza, Williams, Mavuta, Chatara, Jarvis, Tiripano and Maruma.

UAE:

A batting collapse in the first match saw UAE slip to 42-6 within the halfway mark of the innings with none of their batsmen able to apply themselves accordingly. No drastic changes are expected from them although the likes of Imran Haider and Mohammad Usman could face the axe with Rizwan and Hayat waiting on the sidelines.

The onus will be on Rohan Mustafa and Shaiman Anwar to provide the goods if they are to even come close to competing against the hosts.

Possible XI: Mustafa, Ahmed, Suri, Anwar, Boota, Usman, Naveed, Qadeer, Shabbir, Haider, and Sultan

Match Details:

Zimbabwe vs UAE, 2nd ODI

12th April 2018, 1:00 PM IST

Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report:

A lot of help is on offer for the faster bowlers upfront with both sets of opening bowlers doing well in the first ODI. The pitch might play a bit better this time around with spin slated to play a more prominent role this time around with the surface already being used on Wednesday

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Regis Chakabva had a good outing on Wednesday with bat and gloves and should be picked ahead of Ghulam Shabbir, who was tentative against the likes of Kyle Jarvis and Tendai Chatara.

Batsmen: Craig Ervine, Solomon Mire, and Shaiman Anwar are must have players in the side for this game with their records speaking for themselves. Mohammad Boota top-scored for UAE last game and could be promoted up the order while Usman is also a decent option to fall back to.

All-rounders: Sikander Raza, Rohan Mustafa, and Mohammed Naveed are the ideal set of allrounders with all of them having ample experience playing in various leagues around the world. Raza is one of the world's best allrounders and should be one of the first names on the fantasy team sheet as well.

Bowlers: Tendai Chatara and Brandon Mavuta should be picked in the side with their wicket-taking ability taken into consideration while one of Kyle Jarvis and Sultan Ahmed should be sufficient in the fantasy team.

Captain: Sikander Raza and Solomon Mire couldn't showcase their commendable talents in the first ODI but one can back them to come good with bat and ball against a UAE side bereft of confidence.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Regis Chakabva(WK), Mohammad Usman, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammad Naveed, Sikander Raza, Rohan Mustafa, Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brandon Mavuta, Kyle Jarvis and Tendai Chatara. Captain: Sikander Raza

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Regis Chakabva(WK), Chirag Suri, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammad Naveed, Sikander Raza, Rohan Mustafa, Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brandon Mavuta, Tendai Chatara, and Sultan Ahmed. Captain: Solomon Mire

