ZIM vs UAE, 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 14th, 2019

A captain's knock from Peter Moor guided the hosts, Zimbabwe to another win over UAE in their on-going series to gain an unassailable lead heading into the third ODI on Sunday. Unlike their no-show in their opening encounter, UAE did manage to put up more than a decent fight as they took Zimbabwe close with the likes of Shaiman Anwar and Rohan Mustafa coming to the fore with bat and ball respectively. While Zimbabwe look destined to seal the series with another win in Harare, continuity will be key for the tourists as they seek to build towards the upcoming tournaments with the ICC World Cup 2023 in mind.

Squads to choose from:

Zimbabwe:

Peter Moor (c), Solomon Mire, Brian Chari, Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Timycen Maruma, Sikandar Raza, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu, Craig Ervine, Brandon Mavuta, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tony Munyonga, Elton Chigumbura

United Arab Emirates:

Mohammad Naveed (c), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Shaiman Anwar, Muhammad Usman, CP Rizwan, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Boota, Ghulam Shabbir, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed

Playing XI Updates:

Zimbabwe:

With the series almost in their bag, Zimbabwe can afford a few changes to give their fringe players an outing in the field. One of Donald Tiripano or Tendai Chatara could make for Chris Mpofu while the likes of Solomon Mire and Sean Williams will be expected to come up with the goods in the upcoming ODI to propel them to a rare series victory.

Possible XI: Chakabva(WK), Mire, Ervine, Williams, Raza, Maruma, Moor(C), Jarvis, Mavuta, Chatara, and Tiripano/Mpofu

United Arab Emirates:

After an impressive performance on Friday, UAE aren't expected to make many changes with Shaiman Anwar and Ghulam Shabbir doing well for them amidst a Kyle Jarvis wonder spell. Much is expected of Mohammad Naveed and Chirag Suri, who haven't performed to their standards and will be key on Sunday along with allrounder, Rohan Mustafa.

Possible XI: Ahmed, Mustafa, Shabbir(WK), Usman, Rizwan, Anwar, Naveed(C), Imran, Qadeer, Suri, and Zahoor.

Match Details:

Zimbabwe vs UAE, 3rd ODI

14th April 2019, 1:00 PM IST

Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Pitch Report:

The pitch played better in the second ODI with both sets of batsmen looking good once they get themselves in. Faster bowlers have performed well in both ODIs and will be key once again in the powerplay overs with the new ball.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both Shabbir and Chakabva were amongst the runs on Friday but Shabbir should get the nod over the Zimbabwean with the UAE keeper able to rotate the strike more efficiently than his counterpart.

Batsmen: In spite of a couple of failures at the top of the order, Solomon Mire is a must have in the side while the likes of Craig Ervine and Shaiman Anwar are also more than able picks. Sean Williams could be pivotal with his spin as well and could well bring in some valuable points with his clean striking.

Allrounders: Rohan Mustafa and Sikander Raza are worthy options with their all-round abilities while UAE captain, Mohammad Naveed is sure to pick a wicket or two on Sunday with the series on the line.

Bowlers: Kyle Jarvis was absolutely brilliant in the second ODI with a four-fer to his name. He should be picked without any hesitation alongside Brandon Mavuta and Imran Haider. Tendai Chatara is also a good option and could slot in for the leg-spinner, Mavuta in the fantasy team.

Captain: Solomon Mire has a knack of scoring big runs at the top of the order for Zimbabwe and is one of their best players in the format. One should back him to come good against a decent UAE attack while the likes of Rohan Mustafa and Sikander Raza are also viable options for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ghulam Shabbir (WK), Craig Ervine, Solomon Mire, Shaiman Anwar, Peter Moor, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Naveed, Sikander Raza, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta and Imran Haider. Captain: Solomon Mire

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Regis Chakabva(WK), Shaiman Anwar, CP Rizwan, Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Naveed, Sikander Raza, Imran Haider, Kyle Jarvis, and Tendai Chatara. Captain: Sikander Raza

