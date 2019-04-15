ZIM vs UAE, 4th ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 16th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 24 // 15 Apr 2019, 11:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After three comprehensive wins over the hapless tourists, Zimbabwe head into the final ODI with a white-wash in for the taking while for UAE, redemption will be on their minds after decent performances in the last two games. While Zimbabwe have been fairly consistent with bat and ball, UAE have largely depended upon individuals and would be hoping for a complete performance if they are to outplay their opponents on Monday to add respectability to the series scoreline. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Zimbabwe:

Peter Moor (c), Solomon Mire, Brian Chari, Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Timycen Maruma, Sikandar Raza, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu, Craig Ervine, Brandon Mavuta, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tony Munyonga, Elton Chigumbura

United Arab Emirates:

Mohammad Naveed (c), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Shaiman Anwar, Muhammad Usman, CP Rizwan, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Boota, Ghulam Shabbir, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed

Playing XI Updates:

Zimbabwe:

With the series all wrapped up, Ainsley Ndlovu and Brain Chari could play instead of Kyle Jarvis and Sean Williams, who have been amongst the standout players in the series so far. The rest of the side should remain the same with Maruma yet to get a chance to showcase his talents against UAE.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Mire, Chakabva, Ervine, Williams/Chari, Raza, Moor, Maruma, Burl, Jarvis/Ndlovu, Mpofu and Tiripano.

UAE:

No changes are expected from UAE after a decent performance on Sunday with the likes of Rizwan and Usman getting some runs behind them. Wickets have been the concern for the tourists with their bowlers unable to break through the Zimbabwean batting and would be looking at their captain, Mohammad Naveed to provide the wickets upfront.

Possible XI: Ashfaq, Mustafa, Shabbir, Rizwan, Usman, Boota, Naveed, Sultan, Haider, Zahoor and Qadeer.

Match Details:

Zimbabwe vs UAE, 4th ODI

16th April 2019, 1:00 PM IST

Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Pitch Report:

The pitch has gotten better with each passing match with the hosts scoring in excess of 300 in the previous game. Another relatively high-scoring game is on the cards with the spinners set to hold the key in the middle overs with turn on offer for them.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Ghulam Shabbir is the preferred choice with his recent form and his ability to maneuver the singles and twos in the middle overs. Chakabva isn't a bad option as well but is due for failure, leaving Shabbir as the better option.

Batsmen: Solomon Mire, Shaiman Anwar, Peter Moor, and Craig Ervine are the ideal set of players to have in the fantasy team, given their superior experience and ability with the bat. Solomon Mire and Shaiman Anwar have looked in good recent games and will be itching to go big in the last and final ODI of the series.

Allrounders: Rohan Mustafa and Mohammad Naveed provide the complete package with their all-round abilities, making them the perfect players to have in the side while one of Sean Williams or Sikander Raza should suffice as the third and final all-rounder in the side.

Bowlers: Imran Haider and Kyle Jarvis have been very impressive and are must-haves in the fantasy side while one of Donald Tiripano or Ryan Burl, who had a great outing on Sunday could also prove to be worth-while options if chosen.

Captain: Solomon Mire scored a good fifty in the third ODI and will be eager to build on it with another telling contribution. Expect big runs from the Zimbabwean opener while the likes of Rohan Mustafa and Sikander Raza are also viable options for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ghulam Shabbir (WK), Peter Moor, Craig Ervine, Solomon Mire, Shaiman Anwar, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Naveed, Sikander Raza, Kyle Jarvis, Imran Haider, and Donald Tiripano. Captain: Solomon Mire

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ghulam Shabbir (WK), Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Shaiman Anwar, Ryan Burl, Sikander Raza, Mohammad Naveed, Rohan Mustafa, Kyle Jarvis, Imran Haider, and Chris Mpofu. Captain: Rohan Mustafa

Sign-up on dotball.com and get ₹51 sign-up bonus to play in 100% bonus league. Instantly withdraw your winnings and get lakhs of bonus from Fan Club.

Advertisement