ZIM vs USA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers match – June 26, 2023

Zimbabwe and USA will be taking on each other in the 17th match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. Zimbabwe took a giant step towards qualifying for the World Cup with their dramatic victory over the West Indies.

The United States of America, on the other hand, played well to reach this level but have been facing a difficult time in this tournament. They have lost all three of their matches so far.

As both these teams get ready for their match, we look at the 3 best players to have as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 Prediction ZIM vs USA team.

#3 Craig Ervine (ZIM) - 8 Credits

The Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine is leading from the front and delivering some key performances. The southpaw has already scored 218 runs in the tournament with a century and a fifty and is scoring his runs at a strike rate of 93.16. He is coming off a respectable 47 against the Windies.

Ervine will be one of the best picks as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team.

#2 Gajanand Singh (USA) - 6.5 Credits

Gajanand Singh started the tournament with a hundred against the West Indies. His team eventually fell short by 39 runs but Singh remained unbeaten on 101 off 109 balls. He has scored 160 runs in this tournament and will be expected to deliver another strong performance against the hosts.

Singh will be one of the best picks as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team.

#1 Sikandar Raza (ZIM) - 9 Credits

Sikandar Raza, the all-rounder, is a key member of his team and is in great form in this tournament. He has already scored 170 runs and picked up 6 wickets for his team. He has scored a hundred and a fifty in the last two matches and picked up 6 wickets to claim the ‘Player of the Match’ award in both instances.

No wonder Raza will be one of the best picks as captain or vice-captain for the Dream11 team.

