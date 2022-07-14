ZIM vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022, Match 11

The 11th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B will see the United States of America (USA) lock horns with Zimbabwe (ZIM) at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday, July 14.

Both the USA and Zimbabwe have put in strong performances in the Qualifiers so far, winning both of their games so far. While Zimbabwe have had to work hard for their wins, the USA strolled past Jersey and Singapore to find themselves at the top of the table. Although both teams look evenly-matched on paper, Zimbabwe will start as slight favorites, owing to home conditions. But with both teams eyeing the top spot in this group, a cracker of a game beckons in Bulawayo.

ZIM vs USA Probable Playing 11 Today

USA XI

Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c&wk), Aaron Jones, Jaskaran Malhotra, Gajanand Singh, Marty Kain, Sushant Modani, Cam Stevenson, Rusty Theron, Saurabh Netravalkar and Nisarg Patel.

ZIM XI

Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe and Wellington Masakadza.

Match Details

ZIM vs USA, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier B, Group A, Match 11

Date and Time: July 14, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Pitch Report

A competitive track is on the cards in Bulawayo with there being some help on offer for both the batters and bowlers. There shouldn't be much swing early on with the new ball, allowing batters to maximize the powerplay field restrictions. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play given the turn on offer. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160 being a good total at the venue.

Today's ZIM vs USA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Monank Patel: Monank Patel has been in decent form over the last few months, scoring big runs at the top of the order in white-ball cricket. He is a decent player of pace and can hold his own against the spinners as well. With the conditions being good for batting early on, Patel is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Craig Ervine: Craig Ervine has not been in good touch of late, unable to get going in the powerplay overs. However, he is an experienced campaigner who can score big runs in the top order. With the Zimbabwe veteran due for a big knock with the bat, he is handy pick in your ZIM vs USA Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Aaron Jones: Aaron Jones has chipped in with valuable contributions with both the bat and ball in this tournament. While he has done well as the sixth bowler in the side, Jones has complemented Steven Taylor and Monank Patel nicely in the top order with his batting exploits. With his skill-set bound to come in handy, he is a fine addition to your ZIM vs USA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Blessing Muzarabani: Blessing Muzarabani is perhaps the best bowling prospect in the tournament and for good reason. The lanky pacer is known for his ability to generate extra pace, bounce and also get the new ball to swing around. He also has some franchise league experience to fall back on, holding him in good stead. With Blessing in good rhythm of late, he is a must-have in your ZIM vs USA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ZIM vs USA Dream11 prediction team

Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM)

Sean Williams (ZIM)

Rusty Theron (USA)

Important stats for ZIM vs USA Dream11 prediction team

Craig Ervine - 915 runs in 43 T20I matches, Average: 23.46

Blessing Muzarabani - 28 wickets in 24 T20I matches, SR: 19.93

Steven Taylor - 280 runs in 4 T20I matches, SR: 169.70

ZIM vs USA Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier B)

ZIM vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier B.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Patel, S Williams, C Ervine, A Jones, S Raza, R Burl, S Taylor, R Theron, T Chatara, B Muzarabani and S Netravalkar.

Captain: S Williams. Vice-captain: M Patel.

ZIM vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier B.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Patel, S Williams, C Ervine, G Singh, S Raza, R Burl, S Taylor, N Patel, L Jongwe, B Muzarabani and S Netravalkar.

Captain: S Raza. Vice-captain: M Patel.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far