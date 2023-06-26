ZIM vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Match 17

Zimbabwe will take on the USA in the 17th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Monday, June 26. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ZIM vs USA Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

Zimbabwe qualified for the Super Sixes with three victories in as many matches. They've defeated Nepal, the Netherlands, and the West Indies so far, with one of their most impressive victory coming in their last match, where they defeated the Caribbean by 35 runs.

Meanwhile, the United States have been eliminated from the qualification race after losing all three games in a row. They will look to end their tour on a high note on Monday.

ZIM vs USA, Match Details

The 17th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 between Zimbabwe and the USA will be played on June 26, 2023, at Harare Sports Club in Harare. The game is set to start at 12.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ZIM vs USA, Match 17th

Date & Time: June 26, 2023, 12.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM vs USA, Pitch Report

The pitch at Harare Sports Club is usually noted to be a good batting surface, favoring batters through offering true bounce, and allowing batters to play their shots with confidence. The surface tends to be slower, which can help spin bowlers as the game turns out.

ZIM vs USA Probable Playing 11 today

Zimbabwe Team News

No major injury concerns.

Zimbabwe Probable Playing XI

Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine (c), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, and Blessing Muzarabani.

USA Team News

No major injury concerns.

USA Probable Playing XI

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Aaron Jones (c), Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir (wk), Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh, Ali Khan, and Saurabh Netravalkar.

Today's ZIM vs USA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Shayan Jahangir (210 runs in 3 matches; Batting Average: 105.00)

Shayan Jahangir is one of the most talented batters in the USA cricket. The right-handed middle-order batter is difficult to stop once he gets going and is also brilliant behind the stumps. He has scored 210 runs at an average of 105.00 in three games.

Top Batter Pick

Craig Ervine (218 runs in 3 matches, Average: 109.00)

Craig Ervine is the leading run-getter from his side in the competition. He has scored 218 runs at an average of 109.00 in three games, making him a multiplier pick for today's game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sikandar Raza (170 runs & 6 wickets in 3 matches; E.R: 5.63)

Sikandar Raza can provide you with valuable points with both the bat and the ball in this game. He has scored some crucial runs in the middle order and has also taken six wickets at an average of 22.50 in three games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your ZIM vs USA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Richard Ngarava (Eight wickets in 3 matches, Average: 13.50)

Richard Ngarava has had a phenomenal tournament with the ball so far, thanks to his ability to swing the ball on both sides. He has taken eight wickets at an economy rate of 4.50 in three games.

ZIM vs USA match captain and vice-captain choices

Sean Williams

Sean Williams has looked in good form in the tournament and could be a captaincy pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 216 runs at an average of 108.00 in three games.

Gajanand Singh

Gajanand Singh has done well with the bat for his side. He has scored 160 runs at an average of 80.00 in three games, making him a strong candidate for the vice-captaincy role in your ZIM vs USA Dream11 Fantasy team.

5 Must-picks for ZIM vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Tendai Chatara

Jasdeep Singh

Saurabh Netravalkar

Ryan Burl

Blessing Muzarabani

ZIM vs USA match expert tips

Sikandar Raza is a top-quality all-rounder in the world of cricket. He has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 5.63 in just three matches and has scored 170 runs with the highest score of 102 runs. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your ZIM vs USA Dream11 Fantasy side.

ZIM vs USA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

ZIM vs USA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Shayan Jahangir

Batters: Craig Ervine, Stevan Taylor, Gajanand Singh

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams

Bowlers: Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Richard Ngarava

ZIM vs USA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

ZIM vs USA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Shayan Jahangir

Batters: Craig Ervine, Stevan Taylor, Gajanand Singh

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams

Bowlers: Jasdeep Singh, Wellington Masakadza, Saurabh Netravalkar, Richard Ngarava

