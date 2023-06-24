ZIM vs WI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for tomorrow’s ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers – June 24, 2023

In the 13th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, it will be an interesting Group A encounter between Zimbabwe and the West Indies. Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe will be hosting the match.

Both teams have won both their games so far and will be highly motivated for the next one. Zimbabwe are coming off a thrashing win over the Netherlands whereas the West Indies defeated Nepal in their last match.

On that note, here are three players who could be valuable in your ZIM vs WI Dream11 team.

#1 Sean Williams (ZIM)- 8.5 Credits

Sean Williams in action for Zimbabwe (Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)

Sean Williams has been in terrific form. His experience and consistency will be key for the Zimbabwe side throughout the tournament. He would look to anchor the innings in the middle order along with Wesley Madhevere and Sikandar Raza.

In two games so far, Williams has scored 193 runs at a strike rate above 150 with one century to his name. Williams is coming off a 58-ball 91 and is one of the best picks as captain or vice-captain for Dream11 Prediction ZIM vs WI.

#2 Shai Hope (WI)- 9 Credits

South Africa v West Indies - 3rd One Day International

Shai Hope is leading his team from the front. He is the current highest run scorer of the West Indies team with 186 runs at an average of 93. In the last match between West Indies and Nepal, Hope scored 132 after scoring 54 in the first match against the USA.

A lot will depend on the West Indies captain in the upcoming matches if he manages to continue his form. No wonder he will be one of the perfect picks for tomorrow’s Dream11 Prediction ZIM vs WI.

#1 Sikandar Raza (ZIM)- 9 Credits

Pakistan v Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Sikandar Raza has scalped four wickets in two matches conceding 99 runs at a bowling average of 24.75 and an economy rate of 4.61. He claimed all four wickets in the last outing against Netherlands where he also scored an unbeaten 102 off 54 in a match-winning performance.

No wonder Sikandar Raza will be instrumental for Zimbabwe in the upcoming matches of the tournament and also an easy pick as captain or vice-captain for the Dream11 Prediction ZIM vs WI.

