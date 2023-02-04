ZIM vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st Test

The first Test between West Indies (WI) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) will take place at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo starting on Saturday, February 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ZIM vs WI Dream11 prediction.

West Indies and Zimbabwe will lock horns in the first Test with a lot to prove. The Windies are in a transition phase, with youngsters Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alzarri Joseph leading the way.

While West Indies will start as the favorites, hosts Zimbabwe are a force to be reckoned with, especially in home conditions. Despite missing some big names in Blessing Muzarabani and Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe have a good mix of youth and experience, with the inclusion of Gary Ballance adding firepower to the batting unit.

With both teams eyeing a big win, a cracker of a contest beckons in Bulawayo.

ZIM vs WI Match Details, 1st Test

Zimbabwe and West Indies will lock horns at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo as part of the first Test. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZIM vs WI, 1st Test

Date and Time: 4th February 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

ZIM vs WI probable playing 11s for today’s match

Zimbabwe injury/team news

No injury concerns for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe probable playing 11

Innocent Kaia, Joylord Gumbie (wk), Gary Ballance, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Tanunurwa Makoni, Brad Evans/Chamu Chibhabha, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi and Donald Tiripano.

West Indies injury/team news

No injury concerns for West Indies.

West Indies probable playing 11

Tagenarine Chanderpaul/Devon Thomas, Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Gudakesh Motie and Jomel Warrican/Shannon Gabriel.

ZIM vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Joshua da Silva (18 matches, 720 runs, Average: 27.69)

Joshua da Silva has been a fine addition to the Windies set-up in recent years, scoring 720 runs in 18 matches. He has come up with handy knocks in the lower-middle order with four scores of 50 or more. With Da Silva also scoring a hundred in the practice match, he is a top pick for your ZIM vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Gary Ballance (23 matches, 1498 runs, Average: 37.45)

Gary Ballance is set to make his Test debut for Zimbabwe but is no stranger to international cricket. He has nearly 1500 runs in 23 Tests for England at an average of 37.45. With Ballance showing signs of good form in the white-ball formats against Ireland, he is a good pick for your ZIM vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kyle Mayers (14 matches, 828 runs, 27 wickets)

Kyle Mayers is one of the leading all-rounders in the Test arena, with 828 runs and 27 wickets with the ball. He has been brilliant for the Windies, often taking up the extra pacer's role to perfection. With Mayers in decent form in SA20 as well prior to the series, he is a must-have in your ZIM vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Richard Ngarava (3 matches, 5 wickets, SR: 102.00)

Richard Ngarava is a talented bowler with 70 wickets in 24 first-class matches at a strike rate of 47.00. Although he has struggled in his Test career so far, Ngarava is effective with both the new ball and the old. Given the conditions on offer, Ngarava is a good selection for your ZIM vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

ZIM vs WI match captain and vice-captain choices

Craig Ervine

Craig Ervine is an experienced campaigner with 1208 runs in 18 Tests at an average of 35.53. He has been in decent form coming into the series, scoring some crucial runs against Ireland. With Ervine likely to bat in the top order for Zimbabwe, he is a viable pick as captain or vice-captain of your ZIM vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Alzarri Joseph

Alzarri Joseph is a talented bowler with 67 Test wickets at an average of 36.28. Although he has lacked consistency with the ball to an extent in this Test career, Joseph has all the skill sets to excel in this format. With Joseph's style of bowling likely to trouble a slightly inexperienced Zimbabwe batting unit, he is a fine captaincy pick in your ZIM vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ZIM vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Kraigg Brathwaite 5089 runs in 81 Tests Alzarri Joseph 67 wickets in 24 Tests Kyle Mayers 828 runs, 27 wickets in 14 Tests Gary Ballance 1498 runs in 23 Tests Richard Ngarava 5 wickets in 3 Tests

ZIM vs WI match expert tips for 1st Test

Gudakesh Motie is a brilliant spin bowling prospect for the Windies and is capped across all formats. Motie has only played one Test without much success but boasts a first-class bowling average of 21.52. With Motie being the lone spin option, he is a fine differential pick for your ZIM vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!

ZIM vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

ZIM vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Joshua da Silva

Batters: Craig Ervine (vc), Kraigg Brathwaite, Gary Ballance, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Milton Shumba

Bowlers: Kemar Roach, Donald Tiripano, Alzarri Joseph (c), Richard Ngarava

ZIM vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

ZIM vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Joshua da Silva

Batters: Craig Ervine, Innocent Kaia, Gary Ballance, Kyle Mayers (c)

Allrounder: Jason Holder

Bowlers: Kemar Roach, Gudakesh Motie, Donald Tiripano (vc), Alzarri Joseph, Richard Ngarava

