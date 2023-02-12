ZIM vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for West Indies tour of Zimbabwe, 2nd Test

Zimbabwe (ZIM) will be up against West Indies (WI) in the second Test of the West Indies tour of Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday, February 12. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ZIM vs WI Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for the second Test.

The first Test ended up in a draw between the two sides. Although West Indies put a monumental score of 447/6 before declaring in the first innings, Zimbabwe also scored 379 runs before putting the pressure back on the visitors.

In the end, both the teams ran out of time to grind out a result as Zimbabwe batted out at 134/6 while chasing a target of 272.

ZIM vs WI Match Details, 2nd Test

The second Test of West Indies tour of Zimbabwe will start on 12th February at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The match is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZIM vs WI, West Indies tour of Zimbabwe, 2nd Test

Date and Time: February 12, 2022, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

ZIM vs WI Pitch Report

The first Test proved to be a good scoring venue here. Both sides crossed the 350-run mark in the first innings. The bounce can be uneven on this track and spin gets easier as the match progresses.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 413

Average second innings score: 168.5

ZIM vs WI Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Zimbabwe: D

West Indies: D

ZIM vs WI probable playing 11s for today’s match

Zimbabwe Injury/Team News

Sean Williams is injured and may miss this Test.

Zimbabwe Probable Playing 11

Innocent Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine (c), Gary Ballance, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Victor Nyauchi, and Richard Ngarava.

West Indies Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

West Indies Probable Playing 11

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, and Kemar Roach.

ZIM vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Joshua Da Silva

Joshua Da Silva is a great wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He didn’t have much to do in the first match where he remained unbeaten on 12 runs in the only innings he batted in.

Top Batter pick

Gary Ballance (1 match, 155 runs, Average: 155)

Gary Balance was Zimbabwe's highest scorer in the first Test. He slammed 155 runs across two innings, which also included a century.

Top All-rounder pick

Brandon Mavuta (1 match, 56 runs and 5 wickets)

Brandon Mavuta has been in wonderful form with both the bat and the ball. He has amassed 56 runs and also picked up five wickets over the last two innings.

Top Bowler pick

Gudakesh Motie (1 match, 6 wickets, Average: 26.66)

Gudakesh Motie is the leading wicket-taker in the series right now and has six dismissals to his name. He has a bowling average of 26.66.

ZIM vs WI match captain and vice-captain choices

Kraigg Brathwaite

Kraigg Brathwaite was fantastic in the first Test, slamming 207 runs across two innings and also registering a score of 182. He has also picked up one wicket and could prove to be a great captaincy choice for your ZIM vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul

Tagernarine Chanderpaul is a rising star of West Indies cricket. Having scored 222 runs in the first innings, he and his father Shivnarine Chanderpaul became the first father-son duo to both score double centuries for West Indies in Test cricket. Chanderpaul has looked in sublime form.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ZIM vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Kraigg Brathwaite 207 runs and 1 wicket 272 points Tagernarine Chanderpaul 222 runs 256 points Gary Ballance 155 runs 183 points Brandon Mavuta 56 runs and 5 wickets 169 points Gudakesh Motie 6 wickets 112 points

ZIM vs WI match expert tips

Kraigg Braithwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul have been in fantastic form with the bat. They are must-have picks in your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

ZIM vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd Test, Head to Head League

ZIM vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Joshua Da Silva

Batters: Kraigg Brathwaite, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Gary Balance, Innocent Kaia

All-rounders: Brandon Mavuta, Raymond Reifer, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Gudakesh Motie, Wellington Masakadza, Alzarri Joseph

ZIM vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd Test, Grand League

ZIM vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Joshua Da Silva

Batters: Kraigg Brathwaite, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Gary Balance, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Brandon Mavuta, Raymond Reifer, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Gudakesh Motie, Wellington Masakadza, Alzarri Joseph

