ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st Unofficial ODI

Zimbabwe XI (ZIM-XI) will take on South Africa A (SA-A) in the first unofficial ODI at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Monday.

Sikandar Raza will captain Zimbabwe XI in the series against South Africa A. The two sides will play three unofficial ODIs, followed by five T20 matches. The likes of Wellington Masakadza, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara and Ryan Burl could play pivotal roles for the hosts. Meanwhile, South Africa A will be led by Heinrich Klaasen in both formats. They boast a strong squad, including the likes of Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo and Theunis de Bruyn.

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Probable Playing 11 Today

ZIM-XI XI

Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Wessly Madhevere, Prince Masvaure, Richmond Mutumbami, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Ernest Masuku, Milton Shumba.

SA-A XI

Heinrich Klaasen (c), Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Theunis de Bruyn, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo, Lutho Sipamla, Gerald Coetzee.

Match Details

ZIM-XI vs SA-A, 1st Unofficial ODI

Date and Time: 25th April, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The track at the Harare Sports Club in Harare is expected to be a balanced one. While the bowlers will be hoping to extract some movement with the new ball, the batters will need to be patient before shifting gears.

Today’s ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Heinrich Klaasen has scored 613 runs in 24 ODIs at an average of 32.26 and a strike rate of 93.73.

Batter

Reeza Hendricks is a reliable right-handed batter who has amassed 565 runs in 24 ODI matches.

All-rounders

Andile Phelukwayo is an accomplished all-rounder who has represented South Africa in every format. He has played 72 ODIs, amassing 737 runs and picking up 87 wickets.

Sikandar Raza has played over 100 ODIs, accumulating 3086 runs at an average of 34.29. He also has 63 wickets to his name. Raza could prove to be a fine multiplier choice for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Lizaad Williams has played only a single ODI so far, taking one wicket. He will be hoping to make a bigger mark today.

Top 5 best players to pick in ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 prediction team

Andile Phelukwayo (SA-A)

Sikandar Raza (ZIM-XI)

Reeza Hendricks (SA-A)

Heinrich Klaasen (SA-A)

Ryan Burl (ZIM-XI)

Important stats for ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 prediction team

Andile Phelukwayo: 737 runs and 87 wickets in ODIs

Sikandar Raza: 3086 runs and 63 wickets in ODIs

Reeza Hendricks: 565 runs in ODIs

Heinrich Klaasen: 613 runs in ODIs

Ryan Burl: 351 runs and 8 wickets in ODIs

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction Today (1st Unofficial ODI)

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heinrich Klaasen, Milton Shumba, Prince Masvaure, Reeza Hendricks, Theunis de Bruyn, Andile Phelukwayo, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Lizaad Williams, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza.

Captain: Reeza Hendricks. Vice-captain: Andile Phelukwayo.

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Heinrich Klaasen, Prince Masvaure, Reeza Hendricks, Theunis de Bruyn, Andile Phelukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Lizaad Williams, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza.

Captain: Heinrich Klaasen. Vice-captain: Sikandar Raza.

Edited by Samya Majumdar