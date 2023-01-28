ZIM-XI vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies vs Zimbabwe 2023, Warm-up Test Match

The warm-up Test match between West Indies vs Zimbabwe 2023 will see Zimbabwe XI (ZIM-XI) squaring off against West Indies (WI) at the Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo on Saturday, January 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ZIM-XI vs WI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their only warm-up Test match of the series. West Indies lost their last Test series against Australia by a 0-2 margin. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, played their last Test match against Bangladesh back in 2021.

Zimbabwe XI will give it their all to win the match, but West Indies are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ZIM-XI vs WI Match Details

The warm-up Test match between West Indies vs Zimbabwe 2023 will be played on January 28 at the Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo. The game is set to commence at 1.30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZIM-XI vs WI, Warm-up Test

Date and Time: January 28, 2023, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The last match played on this pitch was a T20 International between Papua New Guinea and the USA, where a total of 189 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

ZIM-XI vs WI Form Guide

ZIM-XI - Will be playing their first match

WI - Will be playing their first match

ZIM-XI vs WI Probable Playing XI

ZIM-XI Playing XI

No injury updates.

Joylord Gumbie (wk), Tafadzwa Tsiga, Milton Shumba, Timycen Maruma, Kudzai Maunze, Tanunurwa Makoni, William Mashinge, Wesley Madhevere, Carl Mumba, Faraz Akram, and Priviledge Chesa.

WI Playing XI

No injury updates.

Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, and Shannon Gabriel.

ZIM-XI vs WI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Da Silva

J Da Silva is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Gumbie is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Brathwaite

M Shumba and K Brathwaite are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. K Mayers played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Holder

R Chase and J Holder are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. W Mashinge is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Joseph

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Roach and A Joseph. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Mufudza is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ZIM-XI vs WI match captain and vice-captain choices

K Brathwaite

K Brathwaite will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him one of the safest picks for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial knock in today's match.

J Holder

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Holder as he will bowl in the death order and bat in the middle order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for ZIM-XI vs WI, Warm-up Test

R Chase

J Holder

K Brathwaite

A Joseph

K Roach

Zimbabwe XI vs West Indies Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Zimbabwe XI vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Da Silva

Batters: K Brathwaite, T Chanderpaul, M Shumba, K Mayers

All-rounders: J Holder, R Chase, W Mashinge

Bowlers: K Roach, A Joseph, T Mufudza

Zimbabwe XI vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Da Silva

Batters: K Brathwaite, M Shumba, K Mayers

All-rounders: J Holder, R Chase

Bowlers: K Roach, A Joseph, T Mufudza, S Gabriel, D Tiripano

Poll : 0 votes