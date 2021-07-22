Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's 1st T20I Match – July 22, 2021

Bangladesh have been quite dominant on their tour of Zimbabwe. They brushed aside the hosts in a one-off Test before beating them 3-0 in the ODI series to surge ahead in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table. They now have the opportunity to complete the rout by winning the T20I series that kicks off at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

Zimbabwe just haven't been able to seize the crucial moments. There have been times when they have been ahead in the game and put Bangladesh under pressure, but they couldn’t drive home the advantage.

In addition to this, their T20I form has been abysmal. Zimbabwe have lost 10 out of their last 11 T20Is. But it was only a couple of T20Is ago that a spirited Zimbabwe side beat Pakistan and they will want to take heart from that.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh haven't been at their best in T20Is either. Since beating India in November 2019, Bangladesh have lost seven T20Is and have tasted victory twice. Those two wins also came against Bangladesh at home in March 2020. They were blanked 0-3 in New Zealand earlier this year. However, with their current form, they will hope that they can turn things around.

Furthermore, Bangladesh have found ways to get out of trouble in most of the games on this tour. Be it with the bat or ball, they have been quite consistent and have found new players stepping up.

Zimbabwe will be without a few of their top stars. Sean Williams and Craig Ervine continue to be unavailable after coming in contact with a COVID-19 positive case while Brendan Taylor has been rested. Hence, Sikandar Raza will lead the side. Bangladesh will be without Tamim Iqbal, who needs a couple of months to recover from a knee injury.

Squads to choose from

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Wessly Madhevere, Timycen Maruma, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wellington Masakadza, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Predicted Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tarisai Musakanda, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh

Date and Time: July 22nd 2021, 4 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The Harare Sports Club usually has something in it for everybody. It is generally a good track to bat on, but the pacers might get some movement early on with the new ball. The spinners might get some purchase off the surface as well. Moreover, the average first innings score at the venue is 157 and 75% of the games have been won by teams batting first. In fact, three T20I games have been played at the Harare Sports Club this year and all three were won by teams batting first. Moreover, the average score while batting first this year is 144 runs.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Team for Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh - 1st T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Regis Chakabva, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Wesley Madhevere, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Sikandar Raza, Mustafizur Rahman, Luke Jongwe, Mohammad Saifuddin, Blessing Muzarabani

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Wesley Madhevere

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Regis Chakabva, Liton Das, Tarisai Musakanda, Wesley Madhevere, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Sikandar Raza, Mustafizur Rahman, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Luke Jongwe

Edited by Samya Majumdar