Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 2nd ODI Match - July 18th, 2021

The second ODI between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh is set to take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday.

Despite a rocky start to the game, Bangladesh recovered nicely to seal an emphatic win in the first ODI. While Shakib Al Hasan ripped through the Zimbabwean batting unit, it was Liton Das who stole the show with another strong performance at the top of the order. However, Bangladesh will need to come up with a better performance, especially with the bat. The onus will be on Tamim Iqbal and Mohammad Mithun to fire in the top order as they seek another win in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe, who are missing a few key players, held their own with the ball before being dismantled by Shakib and co. While the likes of Blessing Muzarabani and Brendan Taylor continue to impress, they will need youngsters such as Dion Myers and Wesley Madhevere to fire if they are to get close to beating the Asian side.

Although Zimbabwe walk into the game as the clear underdogs, home conditions and a nice squad balance should give them a fair chance of beating Bangladesh. All in all, another riveting contest beckons as both teams eye a defining win in Harare on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Zimbabwe

Brendan Taylor (c), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Regis Chakabva, Timycen Maruma, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Milton Shumba.

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (c), Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Shoriful Islam.

Predicted Playing XIs

Zimbabwe

Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (c), Dion Myers, Regis Chakabva (wk), Milton Shumba/Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam/Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed

Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 18th July 2021, at 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pacers are expected to have a big say in the proceedings with plenty of bounce and swing on offer. The batsmen will have to weather the storm initially, with there not being much on the surface for the spinners. However, the spinners will look to vary their pace to get something off the surface, something Shakib Al Hasan did to perfection in the previous game. As always, wickets in hand will be key given the nature of the surface, with 250 being par at the venue. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with the pitch not expected to change much during the game.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ZIM vs BAN 2nd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Regis Chakabva, Brendan Taylor, Wesley Madhevere, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Dion Myers, Blessing Muzarabani, Taskin Ahmed and Mohammad Saifuddin

Captain: Shakib al Hasan. Vice-captain: Tamim Iqbal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Liton Das, Brendan Taylor, Wesley Madhevere, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Dion Myers, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Taskin Ahmed and Mohammad Saifuddin

Captain: Tamim Iqbal. Vice-captain: Dion Myers

Edited by Samya Majumdar