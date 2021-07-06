Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Test - July 7th, 2021

The one-off Test between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh is set to take place at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

Bangladesh are back in action as they kickstart their season with a one-off Test against Zimbabwe. Despite their star batsman Mushfiqur Rahim missing out, Bangladesh boasts a resourceful unit filled with youth and experience. Led by Mominul Haque, Bangladesh will be eyeing a win to kickstart their tour. But it's easier said than done.

Zimbabwe are a force to be reckoned with in the longest format. With the likes of Craig Ervine and Brendan Taylor to fall back on, Zimbabwe will ideally fancy their chances in the one-off Test. However, they will need to fire with both the bat and ball with all their hopes pinned on Blessing Muzarabani. Although Zimbabwe doesn't boast the same experience as their more accomplished counterparts, they pack a punch, with young Dion Myers being one to watch out for. All in all, an entertaining game of cricket beckons, with both sides eyeing a win in this fixture.

Squads to choose from

Zimbabwe

Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Tendai Chisoro, Tanaka Chivanga, Craig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Timycen Maruma, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams, Joylord Gumbie, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Dion Myers

Bangladesh

Mominul Haque, Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadat Hossain, Shoriful Islam

Predicted Playing XIs

Zimbabwe

Kevin Kasuza, Roy Kaia, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Dion Myers, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chisoro and Tendai Chatara

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Abu Jayed

Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, Only Test

Date and Time: 7th July 2021, at 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Pitch Report

A relatively good batting track beckons at the Queens Sports Club, with there being some help on offer for the bowlers as well. Extra bounce and swing should be available for the pacers, with the batsmen having to bide their time in the middle. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play given the turn on offer. Both teams will want to bat first upon winning the toss, with the weather being clear for the duration of the game.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Only Test Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ZIM vs BAN Test Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Chakabva, C Ervine, M Haque, T Iqbal, M Hasan Miraz, R Kaia, S Williams, S Al Hasan, B Muzarabani, S Islam and T Ahmed

Captain: S al Hasan. Vice-captain: S Williams

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Taylor, C Ervine, N Hossain Shanto, T Iqbal, M Hasan Miraz, D Myers, S Williams, S Al Hasan, B Muzarabani, S Islam and T Ahmed

Captain: T Iqbal. Vice-captain: S Al Hasan

Edited by Samya Majumdar