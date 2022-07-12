ZIM vs JER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022, Match 5

Zimbabwe (ZIM) will take on Jersey (JER) in an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 fixture at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Tuesday, July 12.

Zimbabwe started their campaign with a big win over Singapore. The hosts posted 236/5, winning the game by 111 runs. Jersey, on the other hand, lost their first game of the season against the United States of America (USA).

ZIM vs JER Probable Playing 11 today

Zimbabwe: Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (wk), Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine (c), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams.

Jersey: Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Asa Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Ben Stevens, Julius Sumerauer, Dominic Blampied, Benjamin Ward, Jake Dunford (wk), Charles Perchard (c), Elliot Miles.

Match Details

ZIM vs JER, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022, Match 5

Date & Time: July 12th 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo is an excellent one to bat on, with Zimbabwe racking up 236 runs while batting first. But the pacers could find some movement with the new ball.

Today’s ZIM vs JER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Regis Chakabva played a solid 24-run knock at a strike rate of 200 against Singapore.

Batters

Sean Williams, who recorded a fine half-century (53) against Singapore, can also chip in with the ball.

Asa Tribe was Jersey's best batter against the USA, smashing an unbeaten 73 off 45 balls. His knock comprised seven sixes.

All-rounder

Sikandar Raza top-scored for Zimbabwe with a fine 87-run knock off 40 balls against Singapore. He can also be effective with his off-spin.

Bowler

Blessing Muzarabani returned with figures of 2/21 against Singapore and will be keen to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in ZIM vs JER Dream11 Prediction Team

Sikandar Raza (ZIM): 123 points

Tendai Chatara (ZIM): 104 points

Asa Tribe (JER): 104 points

Sean Williams (ZIM): 76 points

Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM): 66 points

Important stats for ZIM vs JER Dream11 Prediction Team

Sikandar Raza: 87 runs

Blessing Muzarabani: 2 wickets

Tendai Chatara: 3 wickets

Asa Tribe: 73 runs

Dominic Blampied: 2 wickets

ZIM vs JER Dream11 Prediction (ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022)

Dream11 Team for Zimbabwe vs Jersey - ICC Mens T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Regis Chakabva, Asa Tribe, Benjamin Ward, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, Harrison Carlyon, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Dominic Blampied, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara.

Captain: Sean Williams. Vice-captain: Blessing Muzarabani.

Dream11 Team for Zimbabwe vs Jersey - ICC Mens T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Regis Chakabva, Asa Tribe, Benjamin Ward, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, Ben Stevens, Sikandar Raza, Dominic Blampied, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara.

Captain: Sikandar Raza. Vice-captain: Asa Tribe.

