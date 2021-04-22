Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 2nd T20 - April 23rd, 2021

The second T20I between Pakistan and Zimbabwe takes place at the Harare Sports Club on Friday.

Despite being billed as heavy favorites for the series, Pakistan only managed to sneak a win in the previous game, courtesy of some good death bowling. Their batting unit was left in tatters, and if not for a resilient knock by Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan would have been down for the count. However, Pakistan are too good a side not to improve from their failures, with Babar Azam itching to make amends for his no-show in the first game.

But Pakistan will have their hands full against a determined Zimbabwe side that nearly pulled off an upset in the first T20I. The hosts have a decent blend of youth and experience, with the likes of Craig Ervine and Sean Williams being key to their fortunes. Although they did come up second-best in the previous game and start the second match as the underdogs, Zimbabwe should give Babar Azam and co. a run for their money yet again in what promises to be an entertaining game of cricket in Harare on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Zimbabwe

Sean Williams (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tanaka Chivanga, Craig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tapiwa Mufudza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Sharjeel Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood, Fakhar Zaman

Predicted Playing XIs

Zimbabwe

Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Mohd Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohd Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Mohd Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf and Faheem Ashraf

Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I

Date & Time: 23rd April 2021, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is slightly on the slower side, making it difficult for the batsmen to score in the middle overs. However, the batters will try and maximize the powerplay restrictions and attack the bowlers, who will try to get some movement off the surface. Spinners will ideally have a say in the middle overs with some decent turn on offer. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being par at the venue.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ZIM vs PAK 2nd T20I Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Rizwan, W Madhevere, C Ervine, F Zaman, B Azam, L Jongwe, M Nawaz, S Williams, U Qadir, H Rauf and B Muzarabani

Captain: B Azam. Vice-captain: U Qadir

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Rizwan, W Madhevere, C Ervine, M Hafeez, B Azam, R Burl, M Nawaz, S Williams, U Qadir, H Rauf and B Muzarabani

Captain: B Azam. Vice-captain: S Williams