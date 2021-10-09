ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) will take on Ireland Women (IR-W) in the third game of the four-match ODI series at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

It has been a closely-contested series so far, with both teams winning a match each. While Zimbabwe Women chased down 254 with 6.1 overs to spare in the first game, Ireland Women successfully defended 286 and won the second match by 80 runs.

ZM-W vs IR-W Probable Playing 11 today

Zimbabwe Women: Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Ashley Ndiraya, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Pellagia Mujaji, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loren Tshuma, Esther Mbofana

Ireland Women: Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, Laura Delany (c), Shauna Kavanagh, Orla Prendergast, Mary Waldron (wk), Sophie MacMahon, Celeste Raack, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire

Match Details

ZM-W vs IR-W, 3rd ODI

Date & Time: October 9th 2021, 1 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Harare Sports Club has been a solid one to bat on. 253 and 286 have been the first-innings scores in the series, with the former being chased down as well. On the bowling front, while the pacers have found some movement, the spinners have fared well too.

Today’s ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shauna Kavanagh – The Ireland Women’s stumper has looked in solid touch with the bat in the series. She has scored 65 runs in two games at a strike rate of 85.52.

Batters

Leah Paul – Paul has amassed 108 runs in two innings in the series so far. She has also picked up one wicket.

Mary-Anne Musonda – The Zimbabwe Women’s skipper smashed a match-winning 103 not out in the first ODI and led her side to a comfortable win.

All-rounders

Josephine Nkomo – Nkomo has been outstanding with both the bat and ball in the series thus far. She has scored 95 runs while also scalping three wickets.

Laura Delany – The seam-bowling all-rounder has amassed 123 runs at a strike rate of 101.65. On the bowling front, she has taken one wicket.

Bowlers

Cara Murray – Murray has been superb with the ball, taking five wickets in the series so far.

Nomvelo Sibanda – Sibanda has chipped in nicely with the ball, taking two wickets. She also scored 27 in the only innings she batted in the series.

Top 5 best players to pick in ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Josephine Nkomo (ZM-W): 224 points

Laura Delany (IR-W): 183 points

Leah Paul (IR-W): 173 points

Cara Murray (IR-W): 141 points

Mary-Anne Musonda (ZM-W): 141 points

Important stats for ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Josephine Nkomo: 95 runs & 3 wickets from two games

Mary-Anne Musonda: 107 runs from two games

Leah Paul: 108 runs & 1 wicket

Laura Delany: 123 runs & 1 wicket

Cara Murray: 5 wickets

ZM-W vs IR-W Dream 11 Prediction (3rd ODI)

Dream11 Team for Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women - 3rd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Mary-Anne Musonda, Leah Paul, Sophie MacMahon, Laura Delany, Precious Marange, Josephine Nkomo, Nomvelo Sibanda, Esther Mbofana, Cara Murray

Captain: Leah Paul. Vice-captain: Josephine Nkomo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Mary-Anne Musonda, Ashley Ndiraya, Leah Paul, Laura Delany, Precious Marange, Josephine Nkomo, Cara Murray, Nomvelo Sibanda, Cara Murray

Captain: Laura Delany. Vice-captain: Mary-Anne Musonda

Edited by Samya Majumdar