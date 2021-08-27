ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I 

Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) will lock horns with Thailand Women (TL-W) in the first T20I at the Takashinga Sports Club in Highfield in Harare on Friday.

Zimbabwe Women are playing their first T20I in more than two years. They have played a total of 14 T20Is so far, winning all of them. Meanwhile, Thailand Women last played a T20I in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in early 2020. They also have a good record in T20Is, with their win-loss record currently standing at 25-13.

ZM-W vs TL-W Probable Playing 11 Today

Zimbabwe Women: Ashley Ndiraya, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Christabel Chatonzwa, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Audrey Mazvishaya, Tasmeen Granger

Thailand Women: Nattaya Boochatham, Natthakan Chantham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Wongpaka Liengprasert, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Putthawong

Match Details

ZM-W vs TL-W, 1st T20I

Date and Time: August 27th 2021, 4 PM IST

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield, Harare

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Takashinga Sports Club in Highfield in Harare is a decent one to bat on. However, it has assisted the spinners and there has been some movement available for the pacers as well. 199, 229, 189 and 212 were the first-innings scores in the recent 50-over series between Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women.

Today’s ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Modester Mupachikwa – The Zimbabwe Women stumper batted well in the 50-over series, scoring 104 runs in four games.

Batsmen

Naruemol Chaiwai – The Thai batter topped the run-scoring charts in the ODI series, amassing 195 runs in four innings.

Mary-Anne Musonda – The Zimbabwe Women skipper was her side’s best batter in the ODIs. She aggregated 147 runs in three games.

All-rounders

Josephine Nkomo – Nkomo returned with 10 wickets at an economy rate of 3.97 in the 50-over series and also managed 105 runs.

Nattaya Boochatham – The off-spinning Thai all-rounder took nine wickets and scored 94 runs in the ODI series.

Bowlers

Nomvelo Sibanda – Sibanda was excellent in the 50-over series as she returned with seven wickets.

Suleeporn Laomi – Laomi is one of the premier bowlers for Thailand Women, taking 44 wickets in her T20I career so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Josephine Nkomo (ZM-W)

Nattaya Boochatham (TL-W)

Naruemol Chaiwai (TL-W)

Nomvelo Sibanda (ZM-W)

Mary-Anne Musonda (ZM-W)

Important stats for ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Nattaya Boochatham: 415 runs & 49 wickets; SR – 70.45 & ER – 3.81

Naruemol Chaiwai: 676 runs; SR – 75.53

Josephine Nkomo: 90 runs & 11 wickets; SR – 105.88 & ER – 3.35

Nomvelo Sibanda: 14 wickets; ER – 4.67

ZM-W vs TL-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women - 1st T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Modester Mupachikwa, Naruemol Chaiwai, Chanida Sutthiruang, Mary-Anne Musonda, Nattaya Boochatham, Sornnarin Tippoch, Precious Marange, Josephine Nkomo, Suleeporn Laomi, Nomvelo Sibanda, Audrey Mazvishaya

Captain: Josephine Nkomo. Vice-captain: Nattaya Boochatham

Dream11 Team for Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women - 1st T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Modester Mupachikwa, Naruemol Chaiwai, Natthakan Chantham, Mary-Anne Musonda, Nattaya Boochatham, Precious Marange, Josephine Nkomo, Suleeporn Laomi, Nomvelo Sibanda, Tasmeen Granger, Onnicha Kamchomphu

Captain: Naruemol Chaiwai. Vice-captain: Nomvelo Sibanda

