ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4th Unofficial ODI Match 

Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) will play Thailand Women (TL-W) in the fourth unofficial ODI at the Takashinga Sports Club in Highfield, Harare, on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe Women lead the series 2-1. They hunted down scores of 200 and 190 in the first and third games while failing to chase 230 in the second. Thailand Women have fought really hard and have been impressive in the series. Although their batting has been a touch iffy, the Thai bowlers have fared well against Zimbabwe.

ZM-W vs TL-W Probable Playing 11 Today

Zimbabwe Women: Ashley Ndiraya, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Josephine Nkomo, Christabel Chatonzwa, Precious Marange, Loryn Phiri, Esther Mbofana, Audrey Mazvishaya, Nomvelo Sibanda

Thailand Women: Nattaya Boochatham, Suleeporn Laomi, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Natthakan Chantham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Sornnarin Tippoch, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Ratanaporn Padunglerd

Match Details

ZM-W vs TL-W, 4th Unofficial ODI

Date and Time: August 24th 2021, 1 PM IST

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield, Harare

Pitch Report

The ongoing series hasn't been a very high-scoring one. The tracks at Takashinga Sports Club in Highfield, Harare, have produced scores of 199, 229 and 189 in the first three games. While the pacers have got some movement with the new ball, the spinners have found turn as well.

Today’s ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Modester Mupachikwa – Mupachikwa has chipped in well with the bat and has scored 72 runs, including a half-century.

Batters

Mary-Anne Musonda – The Zimbabwe Women’s skipper has been in superb form in the series, amassing 147 runs in three games.

Naruemol Chaiwai – The Thailand Women’s captain has smashed 195 runs in three games and is yet to be dismissed in the series.

All-rounders

Josephine Nkomo – Nkomo has been magnificent with both the bat and ball. She has scored 95 runs while also picking up 10 wickets.

Nattaya Boochatham – Boochatham has been quite effective all-round, taking six wickets and scoring 60 runs.

Bowlers

Nomvelo Sibanda – The Zimbabwe left-arm seamer has been excellent in the series, taking five wickets in three games.

Ratanaporn Padunglerd – Padunglerd has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.65.

Top 5 best players to pick in ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Josephine Nkomo (ZM-W): 470 points

Nattaya Boochatham (TL-W): 280 points

Naruemol Chaiwai (TL-W): 255 points

Mary-Anne Musonda (ZM-W): 204 points

Nomvelo Sibanda (ZM-W): 181 points

Important stats for ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Josephine Nkomo: 95 runs & 10 wickets in three games; SR – 63.33 & ER – 3.80

Mary-Anne Musonda: 147 runs in three games; SR – 72.77

Naruemol Chaiwai: 195 runs in three games; SR – 67.01

Nattaya Boochatham: 60 runs & six wickets; SR – 71.42 & ER – 3.76

ZM-W vs TL-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women - 4th Unofficial ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Modester Mupachikwa, Naruemol Chaiwai, Mary-Anne Musonda, Ashley Ndiraya, Nattaya Boochatham, Sornnarin Tippoch, Josephine Nkomo, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loryn Phiri

Captain: Josephine Nkomo. Vice-captain: Nattaya Boochatham

Dream11 Team for Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women - 4th Unofficial ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Modester Mupachikwa, Naruemol Chaiwai, Natthakan Chantham, Mary-Anne Musonda, Christabel Chatonzwa, Nattaya Boochatham, Josephine Nkomo, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Nomvelo Sibanda, Audrey Mazvishaya, Onnicha Kamchomphu

Captain: Josephine Nkomo. Vice-captain: Naruemol Chaiwai

