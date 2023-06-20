ZIN vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for ECS Romania T10, Match 6

The sixth match of the ECS Romania T10 will see Zinitis (ZIN) squaring off against Baneasa (BAN) at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on Tuesday, June 20.
Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ZIN vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. Zinitis have various in-form players who can help them win ECS Romania T1O. Baneasa will give it their all to win the match, but Zinitis are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.
ZIN vs BAN Match Details
The sixth match of the ECS Romania T10 will be played on June 20 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County. The game is set to take place at 11:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
ZIN vs BAN, Match 6
Date and Time: June 20, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County
Pitch Report
The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch and both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Bucharest Super Kings and ACCB, where a total of 133 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.
ZIN vs BAN Form Guide
ZIN - Will be playing their first match
BAN - Will be playing their first match
ZIN vs BAN Probable Playing XI
ZIN Playing XI
No injury updates
S.Sohail (wk), K.Devinda, M.Barve, A.Umair, D.Nuwan, J.Charly, S.Madushanka, H.Sanjaya, R.Puthen, L.Watagoda, C.Asanka
BAN Playing XI
No injury updates
A.Shakoor (wk), K.Ranathunga, I.Hansika, H.Nawaz, A.David, I.Hussain, S.Hayer, D.Lakshan, V.Thathsara, M.Subhani, A.Aleem
ZIN vs BAN Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
A Shakoor
A Shakoor is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Sohail is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
M Barve
K Ranathunga and M Barve are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Umair played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.
All-rounders
I Hussain
J Charly and I Hussain are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Madushanka is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.
Bowlers
R Puthen
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Thathsara and R Puthen. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. L Watagoda is another good pick for the Dream11 team.
ZIN vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices
I Hussain
I Hussain will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.
J Charly
Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Charly the captain as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.
5 Must-Picks for ZIN vs BAN, Match 6
I Hussain
J Charly
A Shakoor
M Barve
K Ranathunga
Zinitis vs Baneasa Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least five all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Zinitis vs Baneasa Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: A Shakoor
Batters: K Ranathunga, A Umair, M Barve
All-rounders: I Hussain, J Charly, S Hayer, S Madushanka
Bowlers: R Puthen, L Watagoda, V Thathsara
Zinitis vs Baneasa Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: A Shakoor
Batters: K Ranathunga, A Umair, M Barve, I Hansika
All-rounders: I Hussain, J Charly, S Madushanka
Bowlers: R Puthen, M Subhani, V Thathsara
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.