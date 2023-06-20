ZIN vs TRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for ECS Romania T10, Match 8

The eighth match of the ECS Romania T10 will see Zinitis (ZIN) squaring off against Transylvania (TRA) at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on Tuesday, June 20.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ZIN vs TRA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. Transylvania have various in-form players who can help them win ECS Romania T1O. Zinitis will give it their all to win the match, but Transylvania are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ZIN vs TRA Match Details

The eighth match of the ECS Romania T10 will be played on June 20 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County. The game is set to take place at 3:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZIN vs TRA, Match 8

Date and Time: June 20, 2023, 3:45 PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch and both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Bucharest Super Kings and ACCB, where a total of 133 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

ZIN vs TRA Form Guide

ZIN - Will be playing their first match

TRA - Will be playing their first match

ZIN vs TRA Probable Playing XI

ZIN Playing XI

No injury updates

S Sohail (wk), K Devinda, M Barve, A Umair, D Nuwan, J Charly, S Madushanka, H Sanjaya, R Puthen, L Watagoda, C Asanka

TRA Playing XI

No injury updates

S Hingorani (wk), S Kishore, A Kaka, A Malyan, L Pandey, M Hingorani, G Singh, A Mittal, M Bansal, B Roach, S Kumar

ZIN vs TRA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Hingorani

S Hingorani is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Sohail is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Barve

A Malyan and M Barve are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Kaka played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

G Singh

J Charly and G Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Hingorani is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

R Puthen

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Roach and R Puthen. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Bansal is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ZIN vs TRA match captain and vice-captain choices

G Singh

G Singh will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

M Hingorani

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Hingorani the captain as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for ZIN vs TRA, Match 8

J Charly

M Hingorani

G Singh

A Malyan

A Kaka

Zinitis vs Transylvania Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least five all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Zinitis vs Transylvania Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Hingorani, S Sohail

Batters: A Kaka, A Malyan, M Barve

All-rounders: G Singh, J Charly, M Hingorani

Bowlers: R Puthen, B Roach, M Bansal

Zinitis vs Transylvania Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Hingorani

Batters: A Kaka, A Malyan, M Barve

All-rounders: G Singh, J Charly, M Hingorani, A Mittal

Bowlers: R Puthen, B Roach, L Watagoda

