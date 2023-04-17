ZLCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Mizoram Cricket League T20 match - April 18th, 2023

Zarkawt Lords CC will take on the Kulikawn Cricket Club in Match 3 of the Mizoram Cricket League T20 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Tuesday (April 18).

The Zarkawt Lords CC are a new addition to the league and will have to put in their best foot forward to grab a couple of points upfront in the tournament. The two teams will play their first game of the tournament and will look to start their campaign on a positive note.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the ZLCC vs KCC.

#3 Zothanzuala (ZLCC) - 7.0 Credits

Zothanzuala has scored 174 runs for Mizoram across 14 matches in FC and List A. The 23-year-old player is yet to feature in a T20 game for his state team. However, he has played domestic games over the last couple of years and could be a key player with the bat.

He is also a part-time off-spinner and could roll his arm over for a couple of overs if need be.

#2 Naveen Gurung (ZLCC) - 6.5 Credits

Mizoram all-rounder Naveen Gurung has scored 37 runs and picked up nine wickets across five first Class matches for Mizoram. The 21-year-old hasn't played many T20 games yet but could be a vitag cog for his side.

He is a must-pick in your ZLCC vs KCC Dream11 team as he can fetch you points with both bat and ball. The youngster is surely a steal in 6.5 credits and will do wonders if chosen as either the captain or vice-captain.

#1 Parvez Ahmed (KCC) - 8.0 Credits

Kulikawn Cricket Club all-rounder Parvez Ahmed is another all-rounder to pick in your team for the ZLCC vs KCC Dream11 team. He has represented Mizoram across all formats, having scored a total of 247 runs. The 27-year-old player has also picked up 21 wickets.

Parvez is the most suitable candidate to lead your ZLCC vs KCC Dream11 team as he is a three dimensional player and could earn you a lot of points.

