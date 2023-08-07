ZLS vs COCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Switzerland T10, Match 39

The 39th match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will see Zurich Lions (ZLS) squaring off against Cossonay CC (COCC) at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St. Gallen on Monday, August 7. Ahead of this match, here's all you need to know about the ZLS vs COCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Zurich Lions have won just one of their last six matches. Cossonay CC, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches of the season. The former will try to give it their all to win the match, but Cossonay CC are expected to win this encounter.

ZLS vs COCC Match Details

The 39th match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will be played on August 7 at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St. Gallen. The game is set to start at 6:15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZLS vs COCC, Match 39

Date and Time: 7th August 2023, 6:15 pm IST

Venue: Stadiom Grundenmoos, St. Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who are technically strong will be able to score well. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match here was played between ZLS and GNA, where a total of 189 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets.

ZLS vs COCC Form Guide

ZLS - Won 1 of their last 6 matches

COCC - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

ZLS vs COCC Probable Playing XI

ZLS Playing XI

No injury updates

Ankush Lal, Akash Wadhwa, Prashanth Kanukula, Mayur Daftari, Saravanakumar Subramani, Kanishk Shah (c), Amit Kumar-I, Sarfaraz Ahmad (wk), Snehil Joshi, Koushik Kolli, Nazeeb Safi.

COCC Playing XI

No injury updates

T Ahmadzai, A Prabhu, A Crichton, Arjun Vinod (c), Vikas Bhat, Aidan Andrews, Waseem Javaid (wk), Jai Sinh, Ashwin Vinod, S Sripath, V Agarwal.

ZLS vs COCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

W Javaid

W Javaid is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. S Ahmad is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

A Lal

A Lal and T Ahmadzai are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Wadhwa played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Shah

A Andrews and K Shah are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Prakash is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Vinod

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Agarwal and A Vinod. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Safi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ZLS vs COCC match captain and vice-captain choices

K Shah

K Shah will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 489 points in the last six matches.

A Andrews

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick A Andrews as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 300 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for ZLS vs COCC, Match 39

K Shah

A Lal

A Andrews

V Agarwal

A Vinod

Zurich Lions vs Cossonay CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Zurich Lions vs Cossonay CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: W Javaid

Batters: A Lal, A Wadhwa

All-rounders: K Shah, J Sinh, A Andrews, A Prakash

Bowlers: N Safi, A Vinod, V Agarwal, S Joshi

Zurich Lions vs Cossonay CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: W Javaid

Batters: A Lal, A Crichton

All-rounders: K Shah, J Sinh, A Andrews, A Prakash, A Vinod

Bowlers: N Safi, A Vinod, V Agarwal