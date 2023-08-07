ZLS vs GNA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Switzerland T10, Match 37

The 37th match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will see Zurich Lions (ZLS) squaring off against Geneva (GNA) at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen on Monday, August 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ZLS vs GNA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Zurich Lions have won one of their last five matches. Geneva, on the other hand, have won three of their last five matches of the season.

Zurich Lions will give it their all to win the match, but Geneva are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ZLS vs GNA Match Details

The 37th match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will be played on August 7 at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen. The game is set to take place at 2.15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZLS vs GNA, Match 37

Date and Time: August 07, 2023, 2.15 pm IST

Venue: Stadiom Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match was played between WICC and GNA, where a total of 197 runs were scored at a loss of 6 wickets.

ZLS vs GNA Form Guide

ZLS - Won 1 of their last 5 matches

GNA - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

ZLS vs GNA Probable Playing XI

ZLS Playing XI

No injury updates

Ankush Lal, Akash Wadhwa, Prashanth Kanukula, Mayur Daftari, Saravanakumar Subramani, Kanishk Shah (c), Amit Kumar-I, Sarfaraz Ahmad (wk), Snehil Joshi, Koushik Kolli, and Nazeeb Safi

GNA Playing XI

No injury updates

R Perera, Fazal Karim, Afif Khattak, N Ahmadzai, R Mohammadi, J Jabarkhil, J Moses, M I H (wk), Anser Mehmood (c), Z Abdullrahimzi, and Keramatullah Tarakhel

ZLS vs GNA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Idress

M Idrees is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Ahmad is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Lal

A Lal and A Mehmood are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. A Wadhwa played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Shah

J Jabarkhil and K Shah are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Subramani is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Khattak

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Khattak and S Joshi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. Z Abdulrahimzai is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ZLS vs GNA match captain and vice-captain choices

K Shah

K Shah will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 450 points in the last five matches.

J Jabarkhil

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Jabarkhil as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 241 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for ZLS vs GNA, Match 37

K Shah

A Lal

J Jabarkhil

A Khattak

S Joshi

Zurich Lions vs Geneva Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Zurich Lions vs Geneva Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Idrees

Batters: A Mehmood, A Lal, A Wadhwa

All-rounders: K Shah, J Jabarkhil, S Subramani

Bowlers: N Safi, Z Abdulrahimzi, A Khattak, S Joshi

