ZLS vs PKZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECS Switzerland T10 match – August 1, 2023

The seventh game of the 2023 ECS Switzerland T10 tournament will get underway on August 1 between Zurich Lions (ZLS) and Pakhtoon Zalmi (PKS). The Grundenmoos Cricket Ground in St. Gallen will host this match at 2:15 pm IST.

Organized by the European Cricket Network, as many as 11 teams will play a total of 59 matches across 12 days in this T10 competition. Zurich Lions and Pakhtoon Zalmi will play their maiden game of the tournament and will be looking to kickstart their journey with a memorable win.

As we gear up for this clash, here is a quick rundown of the top three players you could choose as a captain or a vice-captain for the ZLS vs PKZ Dream11 match.

#3 Arshad Butt (PKZ) - 7.5 credits

Arshad is a powerful pinch-hitter who is capable of using the long handle well. He has a monstrous strike rate of 168.57 in T10 cricket, averaging 29.5 which includes his career-best score of 29. In addition, Arshad is also a handy customer with sharp glovework skills behind the stumps.

He brings a lot to the table and can certainly add value to your lineup. Arshad is someone worth including in your ZLS vs PKZ Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 Izhar Hussain (PKZ) - 8.5 credits

Izhar has participated in various ECS competitions and has fared well both in the T10 as well as T20 versions. He recorded a decent strike rate of 123.52 in the earlier ECS edition and played some handy cameos down the order.

Izhar is certainly going to improve with more games under his belt. He is definitely someone worth trying in your ZLS vs PKZ Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Mayur Daftari (ZLS) - 8 credits

Mayur is a capable spin-bowling all-rounder who can certainly be very deceptive with his spin-bowling. He averages 10.57 with the ball and has picked up his best figures of 2/3 at a strike rate of 11.14. Besides, Mayur has the best score of 10* in the shortest format.

We are fairly confident that Mayur will come good with his batting in the coming days. Considering his valuable all-round skills, he should feature in your ZLS vs PKZ Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.