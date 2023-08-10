ZLS vs WICC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for ECS Switzerland T10, Match 51

The 51st match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will see Zurich Lions (ZLS) squaring off against Winterthur CC (WICC) at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen on Thursday, August 10.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ZLS vs WICC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Zurich Lions have won one of their last eight matches. Winterthur CC, on the other hand, have won one of their last seven matches of the season. Zurich Lions will give it their all to win the match, but Winterthur CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ZLS vs WICC Match Details

Match 51 of the ECS Switzerland T10 will be played on August 10 at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen. The game is set to take place at 12:15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZLS vs WICC, Match 51

Date and Time: August 10, 2023, 12:15 pm IST

Venue: Stadiom Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch and both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match was played between POCC and COCC, where a total of 268 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

ZLS vs WICC Form Guide

ZLS - Won 1 of their last 8 matches

WICC - Won 1 of their last 7 matches

ZLS vs WICC Probable Playing XI

ZLS Playing XI

No injury updates

Ankush Lal, Akash Wadhwa, Prashanth Kanukula, Mayur Daftari, Saravanakumar Subramani, Kanishk Shah ©, Amit Kumar-I, Sarfaraz Ahmad (wk), Snehil Joshi, Koushik Kolli, Nazeeb Safi

WICC Playing XI

No injury updates

Grant Cupido ©, Crispin Webb (wk), Pio De Silva, Chamith Karannagodage, Thanansayan Kanagasabapathy, Purusothman Karunakaran, Amal Fonseka, Randy Du Plessis, Thuvarahan Karunakaran, Sreekanth Sasidharan, Hedyatullah Qoraishi

ZLS vs WICC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Shikare

P Shikare is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Webb is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Lal

A Lal and A Fonseka are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. P De Silva played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Shah

G Cupido and K Shah are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Prakash is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Sasidharan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Mahmudi and S Sasidharan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Safi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ZLS vs WICC match captain and vice-captain choices

K Shah

K Shah will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 615 points in the last eight matches.

G Cupido

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make G Cupido the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 268 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for ZLS vs WICC, Match 51

K Shah

G Cupido

A Prakash

A Lal

N Salonen

Zurich Lions vs Winterthur CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Zurich Lions vs Winterthur CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Shikare

Batters: A Lal, A Fonseka, P De Silva

All-rounders: K Shah, A Prakash, N Salonen, G Cupido, S Subramani, C Karannagodage

Bowlers: S Sasidharan

Zurich Lions vs Winterthur CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Shikare

Batters: A Lal, A Fonseka

All-rounders: K Shah, A Prakash, N Salonen, G Cupido, H Deshan, C Karannagodage

Bowlers: S Sasidharan, E Mahmudi