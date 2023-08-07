ZLS vs ZNCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Switzerland T10, Match 40

The 40th match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will see Zurich Lions (ZLS) squaring off against Zurich Nomads CC (ZNCC) at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen on Monday, August 7.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ZLS vs ZNCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Zurich Lions have won one of their last six matches. Zurich Nomads CC, on the other hand, have won five of their last eight matches. Zurich Lions will give it their all to win the match but Zurich Nomads CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ZLS vs ZNCC Match Details

The 40th match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will be played on August 7 at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen. The game is set to take place at 8:15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZLS vs ZNCC, Match 40

Date and Time: 7 August, 8:15 pm IST

Venue: Stadiom Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who are tactically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match was played between ZLS and GNA, where a total of 189 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets.

ZLS vs ZNCC Form Guide

ZLS - Won 1 of their last 6 matches

ZNCC - Won 5 of their last 8 matches

ZLS vs ZNCC Probable Playing XI

ZLS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ankush Lal, Akash Wadhwa, Prashanth Kanukula, Mayur Daftari, Saravanakumar Subramani, Kanishk Shah (c), Amit Kumar-I, Sarfaraz Ahmad (wk), Snehil Joshi, Koushik Kolli, Nazeeb Safi.

ZNCC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Faheem Nazir, Qasim Chaudhry, Waqas Khawaja, Qateel Zabiullah, Arbab Khan, Azeem Nazir (c), Jawed Danesh, Hassan Ahmed (wk), Amjad Ahmad, Amjad Rahmani.

ZLS vs ZNCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Ahmed

H Ahmed is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Danesh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Lal

A Lal and Q Zabiullah are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Wadhwa played exceptionally well in the last series so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

F Nazir

F Nazir and K Shah are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Prakash is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Rahmani

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Ahmad and A Rahmani. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Thanabalasingham is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ZLS vs ZNCC match captain and vice-captain choices

F Nazir

F Nazir will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. Nazir has earned 809 points in the last eight matches.

H Ahmed

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make H Ahmed the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. He has earned 609 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for ZLS vs ZNCC, Match 40

K Shah

A Lal

H Ahmed

F Nazir

A Ahmad

Zurich Lions vs Zurich Nomads CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Zurich Lions vs Zurich Nomads CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Ahmed, J Danesh.

Batters: A Lal, Q Zabiullah.

All-rounders: K Shah, F Nazir, A Prakash, A Nazir.

Bowlers: A Ahmad, A Rahmani, T Thanabalasingham.

Zurich Lions vs Zurich Nomads CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Ahmed.

Batters: A Lal, Q Zabiullah.

All-rounders: K Shah, F Nazir, A Prakash.

Bowlers: A Ahmad, A Rahmani, T Thanabalasingham, N Safi, S Joshi.