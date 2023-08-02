ZLS vs ZUCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for ECS Switzerland T10, Match 15

The Zurich Lions (ZLS) will take on the Zurich Crickets CC (ZUCC) in the 15th match of the ECS Switzerland T10 at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen on Wednesday, August 2. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ZLS vs ZUCC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

At the time of writing this article, the Zurich Lions have played three matches and have lost them all in this tournament. The Zurich Crickets CC, on the other hand, have played three and have managed to win two of them.

Both teams are suffering from a lack of form and will be looking to win this match in order to restore sanity to their campaigns.

ZLS vs ZUCC Match Details

The 15th match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will be played on August 2 at the Stadium Grundenmoos in St Gallen. The match will commence at 8.15 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ZLS vs ZUCC, Match 15, ECS Switzerland T10

Date and Time: August 2, 2023, Wednesday; 8.15 pm IST

Venue: Stadiom Grundenmoos,St Gallen

ZLS vs ZUCC Probable Playing XIs

ZLS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ZLS Probable Playing XI

S Ahmad, A Lal, P Kanukula, M Daftari, K Shah, A Prakash, S Subramani, A Kumar, K Kolli, N Safi, and S Joshi.

ZUCC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ZUCC Probable Playing XI

N Henderson, N Jabarkheel, G Chetty, F Rahimi, N Ahmadi, S Tarakhil, A Zahir, F Momand, S Zazay, M Barekzai, and K Niazi.

ZLS vs ZUCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - N Henderson (Avg Points - 10.33)

N Henderson has not been in the best of forms with the bat in this tournament. However, among the options available for the match, Henderson will be the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter - Ankush Lal (Avg Points - 45.33)

Ankush Lal started the tournament on a great note with a beautiful knock but lost momentum in the next few games. Lal will be looking to get in form as soon as possible. He looks like a good pick for this match.

All-rounder - Kanishk Shah (Avg Points - 79.33)

Kanishk Shah did a great job with the ball in the last match. Shah also delivered with the bat in the first match. So, Kanishk Shah looks like a good all-rounder choice for the match.

Bowler - Khalid Niazi (Avg Points - 62.67)

Khalid Niazi is delivering with the ball on a regular basis. He will be a must-pick for this match.

ZLS vs ZUCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Kanishk Shah

Kanishk Shah has been in good all-round form in this tournament. Shah will be a vital choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match as he can give points in both innings of the match.

Noor Khan Ahmadi

Noor Khan Ahmadi has been in great form with the bat or the ball. His presence in the fantasy contests gives you the opportunity to pick up points in both innings of the match.

Five Must-Picks for ZLS vs ZUCC, Match 15

N Henderson

Ankush Lal

Noor khan Ahmadi

K Shah

K Niazi

ZLS vs ZUCC Match Expert Tips

The wicket will favor the bowlers. So, picking up more all-rounders who can bowl their quota of overs will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

ZLS vs ZUCC Dream11 Prediction, Match 15, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: N Henderson

Batters: N Jabarkheel, Ankush Lal

All-rounders: N Ahmadi, A Prakash, S Tarakhil, K Shah

Bowlers: S Zazay, K Niazi, K Kolli, S Joshi

ZLS vs ZUCC Dream11 Prediction, Match 15, Grand League Team

