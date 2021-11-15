ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) will face Bangladesh Women (BD-W) in the third ODI of Bangladesh Women's tour of Zimbabwe on Monday at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe have failed to win a game the series, losing both matches thus far to concede an unassailable lead. They'll hope to conclude the series on a high, and avoid the ignominy of a clean-sweep.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have been in excellent form in the series, winning the first game by eight wickets and the next one by nine. They will now look to complete a morale-boosting series whitewash.

ZM-W vs BD-W Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe Women

Sharne Mayers, Modester Mupachikwa (WK), Ashley Ndiraya, Mary-Anne Mustonda (C), Christabel Chatonzwa, Loreen Tshuma, Nyasha Gwanzura, Precious Marange, Esther Mbofana, Audrey Mazvishaya, Francisca Chipare.

Bangladesh Women

Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Nuzhat Tasnia (WK), Fahima Khatun (C), Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter.

Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women, Women's One-Day International.

Date and Time: 15th November; 01.00 PM IST.

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Queens Sports Club is bowler-friendly. Bowlers have performed excellently on this ground, while batters have struggled. A total of 240 runs could be tricky for the chasing team.

Today's ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Modester Mupachikwa: Mupachikwa has scored 39 runs this series, and is expected to score big in this game. She is a safe pick for the wicketkeeper position.

Batters

Nyasha Gwanzura: She is a good batting option from the Zimbabwe team. She scored 35 runs in her previous game, and will look to continue her consistency in this match.

Fargana Hoque: She played an excellent 53-run knock in her last match. She will look forward to replicating similar exploits in this game.

Allrounders

Salma Khatun: She has bowled superbly in this series, picking up five wickets with an impressive economy rate of 1.68. She could prove to be a key pick in this game.

Precious Marange: She is a decent allrounder in the Zimbabwe team, and can contribute with both bat and ball. She has picked up a wicket, and also scored handy runs in the series.

Bowlers

Nahida Akhter: She has been a standout bowler for Bangladesh in this series. She has picked up three wickets across two games, and will look to maintain the same form in this game.

Esther Mbofana: She has the ability to keep batters at bay, and contain the flow of runs. She has picked up two wickets in this series, and has also scored key runs.

Five best players to pick in ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team

Nahida Akhter: 212 points.

Salma Khatun: 205 points.

Jahanara Alam: 165 points.

Fargana Hoque: 96 points.

Murshida Khatun: 87 points.

Key stats for ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team

Fargana Hoque: 2 matches, 64 runs.

Jahanara Alam: 2 matches, 5 wickets.

Salma Khatun: 2 matches, 5 wickets.

Nahida Akhter: 2 matches, 6 wickets.

Esther Mbofana: 2 matches, 2 wickets.

ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction

ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team - 1 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Modester Mupachikwa, Nyasha Gwanzura, Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Precious Marange, Nahida Akter, Esther Mbofana, Jahanara Alam, Ritu Moni.

Captain: Nahida Akhter. Vice-Captain: Fargana Hoque.

ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team - 2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Modester Mupachikwa, Nyasha Gwanzura, Sharmin Akhter, Marry-Ane Musonda, Fargana Hoque, Salma Khatun, Precious Marange, Nahida Akter, Esther Mbofana, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Salma Khatun. Vice-Captain: Precious Marange.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Can Bangaldesh Women whitewash the series? Yes No 0 votes so far