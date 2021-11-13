ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) will take on Bangladesh Women (BD-W) in the second ODI at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Zimbabwe Women will be disappointed with their performance in the first ODI, losing the contest by eight wickets. Bangladesh Women won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Fahima Khatun-led side then bowled out Zimbabwe Women for just 48 runs. In reply, the visitors chased down the target in less than 11 overs.

ZM-W vs BD-W Probable Playing 11 Today

ZM-W XI

Mary-Anne Musonda (C), Ashley Ndiraya, Modester Mupachikwa (WK), Christabel Chatonzwa, Chiedza Dhururu, Loren Tshuma, Precious Marange, Tasmeen Granger, Nomvelo Sibanda, Esther Mbofana, Josephine Nkomo.

BD-W XI

Fahima Khatun (C), Murshida Khatun, Nuzhat Tasnia (WK), Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter.

Match Details

ZM-W vs BD-W, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 13th November 2021, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Queens Sports Club is a sporting one. While the pacers will find movement with the new ball, the spinners might get some purchase off the surface as the match progresses. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big score on the board. Anything around 240-250 should be a competitive first-innings total at the venue.

Today’s ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Chiedza Dhururu: Dhururu failed to perform with the bat in the last match, scoring only seven runs. But she is a quality batter who can score some crucial runs on Saturday.

Batters

Fargana Hoque: Hoque scored 11 runs at a strike rate of 52.38 in the last match. She can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Mary-Anne Musonda: Musonda is an experienced batter who can anchor the innings pretty well. She failed to perform as per the expectations in the first ODI, getting out for just five runs.

All-rounders

Precious Marange: Marange managed to score 17 runs while picking up a wicket at an economy rate of 3.66 in the last match. She is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Salma Khatun: Khatun picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 0.85 in the last match. She is someone who can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Saturday.

Bowlers

Nahida Akter: Akter bowled exceptionally well in the last match, scalping three wickets at an economy rate of 0.37. She was also the most economical bowler in the last match.

Jahanara Alam: Alam was in brilliant form with the ball in the last match, picking up three wickets for only 18 runs in six overs. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team

Nahida Akter (BD-W) - 121 points

Salma Khatun (BD-W) - 117 points

Jahanara Alam (BD-W) - 103 points

Precious Marange (ZM-W) - 49 points

Rumana Ahmed (BD-W) - 39 points

Important Stats for ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team

Nahida Akter: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 0.37

Salma Khatun: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 0.85

Jahanara Alam: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 3.00

Precious Marange: 17 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 56.66 and ER - 3.66

Rumana Ahmed: 16 runs in 1 match; SR - 80.00

ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Today

ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction - Bangladesh Women's tour of Zimbabwe

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chiedza Dhururu, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Mary-Anne Musonda, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Precious Marange, Josephine Nkomo, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter.

Captain: Rumana Ahmed. Vice-captain: Jahanara Alam.

ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction - Bangladesh Women's tour of Zimbabwe

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chiedza Dhururu, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Mary-Anne Musonda, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Precious Marange, Tasmeen Granger, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Nomvelo Sibanda.

Captain: Rumana Ahmed. Vice-captain: Precious Marange.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

