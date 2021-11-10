ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) will lock horns with Bangladesh Women (BD-W) in the first ODI at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe Women, who faced a 1-3 ODI series loss against Ireland Women last month, are now hosting Bangladesh Women for a three-match ODI series. Bangladesh Women, on the other hand, are coming into the series after a long hiatus. Their last international assignment was way back in the T20 World Cup 2020. Nonetheless, this series will provide great preparation opportunities for both sides ahead of the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers, which is set to take place in Harare from November 21 to December 5.

ZM-W vs BD-W Probable Playing 11 Today

ZM-W XI

Modester Mupachikwa (WK), Chiedza Dhururu, Mary-Anne Musonda, Ashley Ndiraya, Nyasha Gwanzura, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Tasmeen Granger, Esther Mbofana, Lorraine Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda

BD-W XI

Shamima-Sultana, Ayasha Rahman, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana (WK), Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Panna Ghosh, Nahida Akter

Match Details

ZM-W vs BD-W, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 10th November 2021, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Queens Sports Club is a batting friendly one. While the seamers will have to toil hard to get wickets, the spinners might get some help in the second innings. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a huge total on the board. Anything around 240-250 should be a competitive first innings total at the venue.

Today’s ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nigar Sultana: Sultana has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Bangladesh Women. She has scored 360 in 21 ODIs.

Batters

Fargana Hoque: Hoque is a top-quality batter who can score some crucial runs in the upcoming match. She has scored 732 runs in 37 ODIs.

Mary-Anne Musonda: Musonda is a hard-hitting batter who is capable of scoring some quick-fire runs in Wednesday's clash. She has smashed 164 runs in four ODIs at a strike rate of 91.30.

All-rounders

Josephine Nkomo: Nkomo can provide you with some valuable points with her all-round performance. She has chipped in four wickets in four ODI matches while also scoring 164 runs.

Rumana Ahmed: Ahmed is a quality all-rounder from Bangladesh Women who has scored 827 runs and scalped 42 wickets in 38 games in her ODI career.

Bowlers

Fahima Khatun: Khatun has scalped seven wickets in 14 ODI matches. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can't be overlooked at any cost.

Nomvelo Sibanda: Sibanda will lead the bowling attack for Zimbabwe Women on Wednesday. She has scalped two wickets in two ODI matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team

Nigar Sultana (BD-W)

Mary-Anne Musonda (ZM-W)

Josephine Nkomo (ZM-W)

Rumana Ahmed (BD-W)

Nomvelo Sibanda (ZM-W)

Important Stats for ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team

Nigar Sultana: 360 runs in 21 matches; SR - 46.00

Mary-Anne Musonda: 169 runs in 4 matches; SR - 91.30

Josephine Nkomo: 164 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 70.10 and ER - 4.14

Rumana Ahmed: 827 runs and 42 wickets in 38 matches; SR - 53.50 and ER - 3.67

Nomvelo Sibanda: 2 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 6.52

ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Today

ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction - Bangladesh Women's tour of Zimbabwe

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nigar Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Mary-Anne Musonda, Shamima-Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Precious Marange, Josephine Nkomo, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Nomvelo Sibanda.

Captain: Rumana Ahmed. Vice-captain: Precious Marange.

ZM-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction - Bangladesh Women's tour of Zimbabwe

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chiedza Dhururu, Fargana Hoque, Mary-Anne Musonda, Shamima-Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Tasmeen Granger, Josephine Nkomo, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Rumana Ahmed. Vice-captain: Josephine Nkomo.

Edited by Samya Majumdar