ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4th ODI

The fourth and final ODI between Ireland Women (IR-W) and Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) is set to take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Monday.

Ireland Women come into the game on the back of two superlative performances and will look to clinch the series outright today. However, the hosts Zimbabwe have impressed in patches despite trailing in the series. With both teams looking to get the better of the other, another cracking game beckons in Harare.

ZM-W vs IR-W Probable Playing 11 Today

ZM-W XI

Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Ashley Ndiraya, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Loren Tshuma, Nyasha Gwanzura, Tasmeen Granger, Audrey Mazvishaya and Esther Mbofana

IR-W XI

Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Shauna Kavanagh, Mary Waldron (wk), Georgina Dempsey, Celeste Raack, Cara Murray and Jane Maguire

Match Details

ZM-W vs IR-W, 4th ODI

Date and Time: 11th October, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Cricket Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Cricket Club is a good one to bat on with some help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers should get some movement off the surface, keeping the batters on their toes early on. Spin will come into play in the middle overs, making for an intriguing phase. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250 being par at the venue.

Today’s ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Modester Mupachikwa: Although Modester Mupachikwa has shown promise at the top of the order, she hasn't been able to convert her starts into big scores. She will be keen to make amends in the series decider and should get the nod over Mary Waldron in your ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Gaby Lewis: Gaby Lewis put in a player-of-the-match performance in the previous ODI, scoring a well-compiled fifty in the top order. Given her potential and form, Lewis is likely to be one of the more popular picks and should be a must-have in your ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Josephine Nkomo: Josephine Nkomo has been brilliant with both the bat and ball for Zimbabwe, providing some much-needed balance in the middle order. With the pitch favoring her skill-set, she is surely one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Cara Murray: Cara Murray has been the pick of the Ireland side with seven wickets in three matches. Murray has grown in stature with each passing game and given her form, Murray should find a place in most ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 fantasy teams in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction team

Leah Paul (IR-W) - 325 points

Josephine Nkomo (ZM-W) - 237 points

Gaby Lewis (IR-W) - 222 points

Important stats for ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction team

Gaby Lewis: 185 runs in 3 matches in this series, Bat Average: 92.50

Mary-Anne Musonda: 133 runs in 3 matches in this series, Bat Average: 66.50

Cara Murray: 7 wickets in 3 matches in this series, Bowl Average: 20.71

ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Today (4th ODI)

ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Mupachikwa, L Paul, G Lewis, M Musonda, J Nkomo, L Delany, P Marange, L Tshuma, C Murray, C Raack and E Mbofana

Captain: G Lewis. Vice-captain: M Musonda

ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Mupachikwa, L Paul, G Lewis, M Musonda, J Nkomo, L Delany, A Ndiraya, L Tshuma, C Murray, C Raack and T Granger

Captain: G Lewis. Vice-captain: J Nkomo

Edited by Samya Majumdar