ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Women tour of Zimbabwe, ODI 1

The 1st ODI match of the Ireland Women tour of Zimbabwe will see Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) squaring off against Ireland Women (IR-W) at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday, January 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ireland Women won their last ODI series against Scotland Women by 2-1. Zimbabwe Women, on the other hand, lost their last ODI series against Thailand Women by cleansweep.

Zimbabwe Women will give it their all to win the match, but Ireland Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ZM-W vs IR-W Match Details

The 1st ODI match of the Ireland Women tour of Zimbabwe will be played on January 18 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZM-W vs IR-W, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 18th January 2024, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both batters and bowlers. All-rounders will be important on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. Choosing all-rounders is always preferable in women's matches since they give additional points both from bat and ball. The last Women's ODI match played on this pitch was back in 2021 between Ireland Women and Zimbabwe Women, where a total of 539 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

ZM-W vs IR-W Form Guide

ZM-W - Will be playing their first match

IR-W - Will be playing their first match

ZM-W vs IR-W Probable Playing XI

ZM-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Chiedza Dhururu (wk), Mary Musondo, Ashley Ndiraya, Chipo Tiripano, Nyasha Gwanzura, Kellies Ndlovu, Loren Tshuma, Precious Marange, Francesca Chipare, Audrey Mazvishaya, Nomvelo Sibanda

IR-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Amy Hunter (wk), Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Arlene Kelly, Georgina Dempsey, Cara Murray, Ava Canning, Jane Maguire, Freya Sargent

ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Hunter

A Hunter is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. C Dhururu is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

G Lewis

O Prendergast and G Lewis are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. L Paul played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

L Delany

A Kelly and L Delany are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. N Gwanzura is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

C Murray

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Marange and C Murray. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Canning is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ZM-W vs IR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

L Delany

L Delany is a complete all-rounder and one of the most crucial picks from the Ireland Women team. This makes her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match especially.

A Kelly

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Kelly as she is in top notch form both with bat and ball. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for ZM-W vs IR-W, 1st ODI

A Kelly

L Delany

O Prendergast

C Murray

G Lewis

Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Hunter

Batters: G Lewis, O Prendergast, M Musonda, L Paul

All-rounders: A Kelly, N Gwanzura, L Delany

Bowlers: A Canning, P Marange, C Murray

Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Hunter

Batters: G Lewis, O Prendergast, L Paul

All-rounders: A Kelly, N Gwanzura, L Delany, K Ndlovu

Bowlers: A Canning, J Maguire, C Murray