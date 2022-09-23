ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, Semi-final 1

Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) will take on Ireland Women (IR-W) in the first semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Zimbabwe Women topped Group B with four points, winning two out of their three games. They, however, lost their last match against the UAE Women by four wickets.

Ireland Women, too, won twice and lost only once to finish second in Group A behind Bangladesh Women. They are currently on a two-game winning streak.

ZM-W vs IR-W Match Details, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier

The first semi-final of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier will be played on September 23 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST.

ZM-W vs IR-W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, Semi Final 1

Date and Time: 23rd September, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

ZM-W vs IR-W Pitch Report

The track at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium offers a balanced surface. While pacers are expected to find some assistance with the new ball, spinners could prove to be decisive in the middle overs.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 122.4

Average second-innings score: 105.6

ZM-W vs IR-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Zimbabwe Women: L-W-W

Ireland Women: W-W-L

ZM-W vs IR-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Zimbabwe Women injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Zimbabwe Women Probable Playing 11

P Mujaji, M Musonda(C), CS Mugeri, SM Mayers, C Chatonzwa, JN Nkomo, P Marange, M Mupachikwa, N Sibanda, E Mbofana, Lorraine Phiri.

Ireland Women injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Ireland Women Probable Playing 11

GH Lewis, O Prendergast, EAJ Richardson, Rachel Delaney, AN Kelly, Amy Hunter, L Delany(C), L Paul, MV Waldron, SM Kavanagh, Cara Murray.

ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Mupachikwa (3 matches, 34 runs, Average: 34)

M Mupachikwa could end up being a pretty solid wicketkeeper choice for your ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 fantasy team. She has scored 34 runs in three matches at an average of 34.

Top Batter pick

G Lewis (3 matches, 110 runs, Strike Rate: 142.85)

Ireland’s G Lewis has been in tremendous form with the bat, having scored 110 runs at an average of 55 and at a wonderful strike rate of 142.85.

Top All-rounder pick

E Richardson (3 matches, 43 runs and 3 wickets)

E Richardson could prove to be a valuable pick from the all-rounder section. She has amassed 43 runs in three games at a strike rate of close to 160. She has also scalped three wickets.

Top Bowler pick

N Sibanda (3 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.20)

N Sibanda has been the leader of the Zimbabwe Women's bowling unit, having taken five wickets in three matches at an average of 8.40 and an economy rate of 4.20.

ZM-W vs IR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Ndlovu

K Ndlovu has been fantastic across both departments for Zimbabwe Women. She has amassed 79 runs in three matches at an average of close to 40. Ndlovu is also the joint second-highest wicket-taker with six wickets at an average of 8.33 and an economy rate of 4.54. She could prove to be an influential captaincy pick for your ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

L Delany

In two innings, L Delany has amassed 57 runs at a strike rate of 105.55. She has also taken three wickets at an economy rate of 5.16.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points K Ndlovu 79 runs and 6 wickets 289 points L Delany 57 runs and 3 wickets 226 points N Sibanda 5 wickets 205 points A Kelly 4 wickets 167 points E Richardson 43 runs and 3 wickets 162 points

ZM-W vs IR-W match expert tips

K Ndlovu has been extremely consistent and he has been in majestic form with the ball. She will be a safe multiplier choice for your ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi Final 1, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: M Mupachikwa

Batters: G Lewis, A Hunter, S Mayers

All-rounders: K Ndlovu (c), L Delany (vc), E Richardson, O Prendergast

Bowlers: N Sibanda, A Kelly, P Marange

ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi Final 1, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Mupachikwa

Batters: G Lewis (c), A Hunter, S Mayers

All-rounders: K Ndlovu, L Delany, E Richardson

Bowlers: N Sibanda (vc), A Kelly, P Marange, C Murray

