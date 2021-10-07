ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Ireland Women Tour of Zimbabwe 2021, Match 2

Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) will take on Ireland Women (IR-W) in the second ODI in Ireland Women' Tour of Zimbabwe 2021 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday.

Zimbabwe were completely dominant in the first ODI. Captain Mary-Anne Musonda's unbeaten century proved to be the deal-breaker, helping Zimbabwe win by four wickets. Ireland were thoroughly outplayed in that game, and must now find a way to get back in the four-match series.

ZM-W vs IR-W Probable Playing 11s

ZM-W XI

Chieza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Ashley Ndiraya, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Pellagia Mujaji, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Loreen Tshuma, Esther Mbofana, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda.

IR-W XI

Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell, Laura Delany (c), Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Sophie MacMahon, Georgina Dempsey, Cara Murray, Celeste Raack.

Match Details

Match: ZM-W vs IR-W, Ireland Women Tour of Zimbabwe 2021, Match 2.

Date and Time: 07th October, 2021, 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Pitch Report

The track is expected to favour the batters, and isn't expected to change much throughout the game. Bowlers will need to be accurate with their lines and lengths to pick up wickets.

Today's ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Kavanagh has been in wonderful form with the bat, and she will be expected to add a lot of points for your Dream11 Fantasy side as a wicketkeeper-batter. She has scored 31 runs in two games in this series.

Batters

Mary Anne Musonda is a reliable batter who rarely squanders her wicket. She can play the big shots with ease. Musonda scored an unbeaten century in the first game, and is a decent multiplier choice for your Dream11 Fantasy side.

All-rounders

Laura Delany is a fabulous all-round asset who can change the course of matches almost single-handedly. She could be a fine captaincy choice for your ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy side. In the first ODI, she scored 88 runs, and also picked up a wicket.

J Nkomo could also prove to be the difference-maker in this game. She scored 25 runs, and also struck twice with the ball in her last outing.

Bowlers

C Murray will be expected to lead the line with the ball for her side. She dismissed two batters in the first match, and is in good form.

Five best players to pick in ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction team

L Delany (IR-W) – 141 points

M Musonda (ZM-W) – 132 points

J Nkomo (ZM-W) – 96 points

P Marange (ZM-W) – 86 points

C Murray (IR-W) – 62 points.

Key stats for ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction team

L Delany: 88 runs and 2 wickets

M Musonda: 103 runs

J Nkomo: 25 runs and 2 wickets

P Marange: 27 runs and 2 wickets

C Murray: 2 wickets.

ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Today

ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kavanagh, M Musonda, A Ndiraya, G Lewis, L Delany, J Nkomo, P Marange, S MacMahon, C Murray, E Mbofana, N Sibanda.

Captain: L Delany. Vice-Captain: M Musonda.

ZM-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021 Series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kavanagh, M Musonda, A Ndiraya, G Lewis, R Stokell, L Delany, J Nkomo, P Marange, C Murray, E Mbofana, N Sibanda.

Captain: J Nkomo. Vice-Captain: G Lewis.

Edited by Bhargav