ZM-W vs PN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2

Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) will face Papua New Guinea Women (PN-W) in the second match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier at Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, September 18. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ZM-W vs PN-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 2.

With two spots remaining in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa next year, eight teams will go head-to-head against each other in order to book the tickets to the flight to the African nation. Zimbabwe Women and Papua New Guinea Women have both been drawn in Group B along with Thailand Women and the qualifier hosts UAE Women. This will be the first match of the competition for both sides and they would love to begin proceedings with a win here.

ZM-W vs PN-W Match Details, Match 2

The second match of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier will be played on 18th September at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi. The match is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZM-W vs PN-W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2

Date and Time: 18th September, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

ZM-W vs PN-W Pitch Report

The track at the Tolerance Oval is said to be a balanced surface that has something in it for both the bowlers and the batters. Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball in the first few overs while spinners can prove to be decisive.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: NA

Matches won by bowling first: NA

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

ZM-W vs PN-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Zimbabwe Women: NA

Papua New Guinea Women: NA

ZM-W vs PN-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Zimbabwe Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Zimbabwe Women Probable Playing 11

Pellagia Mujaji, Chipo Mugeri, Sharne Mayers, Mary-Anne Musonda, Kellies Ndlovu, Josephine Nkomo, Loren Tshuma , Precious Marange, Esther Mbofana, Audrey Mazvishaya, Francisca Chipare

Papua New Guinea Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Papua New Guinea Women Probable Playing 11

Brenda Tau, Naoani Vare, Tanya Ruma, Henao Thomas, Veru Frank, Hollan Doriga, Sibona Jimmy, Kaia Arua, Ravina Oa, Mairi Tom, Vicky Araa

ZM-W vs PN-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Mupachikwa (31 matches, 696 runs, Average: 30.26)

M Mupachikwa could end up being a pretty solid wicketkeeper choice for your ZM-W vs PN-W Dream11 Fantasy Team. She has played 31 matches and has scored 696 runs at an average of over 30.

Top Batter pick

C Mugeri (29 matches, 601 runs, Average: 28.61)

C Mugeri is a standout player in the Zimbabwe Women batting unit. She has amassed 601 runs in 29 games at an average of 28.61 and strike rate of 109.27.

Top All-rounder pick

K Ndlovu (10 matches, 178 runs and 4 wickets)

Despite being just 10 matches old into her international career, K Ndlovu has already show plenty of potential. She has scored 178 runs at an average of over 22 and has four wickets at an economy rate of 4.05.

Top Bowler pick

N Sibanda (24 matches, 32 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.96)

N Sibanda could prove to be the leader of the bowling unit for Zimbabwe Women. She has 32 wickets to her name from 24 matches at an excellent economy rate of 4.96.

ZM-W vs PN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

M Musonda

Mary Musonda has played 29 matches in her career. She has scored 454 runs at a strike rate of over 110 and could prove to be an influential captaincy pick for your ZM-W vs PN-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

J Nkomo

J Nkomo can prove to be an important all-round selection for your Dream11 Fantasy. She has scored 316 runs in 29 games at an average of 28.72 and has also struck 26 wickets at an average of 12.76.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ZM-W vs PN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats M Musonda 454 runs J Nkomo 316 runs and 26 wickets N Sibanda 32 wickets M Mupachikwa 696 runs C Mugeri 601 runs

ZM-W vs PN-W match expert tips

N Sibanda has been extremely consistent and he has been in majestic form with the ball. She will be a safe multiplier choice for your ZM-W vs PN-W Dream11 Fantasy.

ZM-W vs PN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Head to Head League

ZM-W vs PN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: M Mupachikwa

Batter: C Mugeri, M Musonda, T Ruma

All-rounder: J Nkomo, K Arua, K Ndlovu, S Jimmy

Bowler: M Tom, N Sibanda, R Oa

ZM-W vs PN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Grand League

ZM-W vs PN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Mupachikwa, B Tau

Batter: C Mugeri, M Musonda, T Ruma

All-rounder: J Nkomo, K Ndlovu, S Jimmy

Bowler: M Tom, N Sibanda, R Oa

