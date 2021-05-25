ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s 5th ODD Match - May 26th, 2021

The fifth ODD between Zimbabwe Women and South Africa Emerging Women is set to take place in Bulawayo on Saturday.

The series has proven to be catastrophic for Zimbabwe Women, who have lost all four matches by big margins so far. Zimbabwe were bowled out for just 137 runs in 39.4 overs in the third ODD. In reply, South Africa Emerging Women chased down the target in just over 24 overs with all ten wickets in hand.

South Africa Emerging Women, on the other hand, have thoroughly outplayed the Zimbabweans in the first four games. The visitors will be eager to inflict a series whitewash by winning five in five.

Squads to choose from:

Zimbabwe Women

Modeste Mupachikwa, Chiedza Dhururu, Pellagia Mujaji, Precious Marange, Audrey Mazvishaya, Mitchelle Mavhunga, Nyasha Gwanzura, Josephine Nkomo, Kellies Ndlovu, Nomvelo Sibanda, Lorraine Phiri, Francesca Chipare, Esther Mbofana, Tasmeen Granger, Rumbidzai Nire, Chiedza Mzembe and Christabel Chatonzwa

South Africa Women Emerging

Andrie Steyn, Tazmin Brits, Robyn Searle, Nondumiso Shangase, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta, Leah Jones, Micaela Andrews, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Jane Winster, Nobulumko Baneti, Annerie Dercksen, Tebogo Macheke, Delmari Tucker, Jade de Figueredo

Predicted Playing XIs

Zimbabwe Women

Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Pellagia Mujaji, Christabel Chatonzwa, Josephine Nkomo (c), Precious Marange, Nyasha Gwanzura, Nomvelo Sibanda, Esther Mbofana, Lorraine Phiri, Tasmeen Granger

South Africa Women Emerging

Andrie Steyn (c), Tazmin Brits, Robyn Searle, Nondumiso Shangase, Anneke Bosch, Delmari Tucker, Tebogo Macheke (wk), Masabata Klaas, Michaela Andrews, Jane Winster, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Women Emerging, 5th ODD

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Date & Time: 26th May, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Queens Sports Club favors the batters as seen in the series. The average score at the venue is 216 runs and both sides should opt to bat first upon winning the toss.

ZM-W vs SAW-E 3rd ODD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Mupachikwa, T Brits, A Steyn, P Marange, A Dercksen, J Nkomo, D Tucker, L Phiri, M Andrews, N Sibanda, M Klaas

Captain: A Steyn. Vice-captain: J Nkomo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Mupachikwa, A Steyn, P Marange, A Dercksen, J Nkomo, A Bosch, D Tucker, L Phiri, M Andrews, N Sibanda, M Klaas

Captain: M Andrews. Vice-captain: D Tucker