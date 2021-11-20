ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ICC WCW One Day Qualifier match - November 21st, 2021

Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women will square off in the second game of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier at Harare Sports Club, Harare on November 21, Sunday.

Zimbabwe Women's cricket is completely in tatters of late. They recently lost 0-3 to Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series and are looking completely out of control. Zimbabwe Women are missing a few senior players on their side and need to bounce back at their home ground in this tournament.

Thailand Women, meanwhile, played a T20I series against South Africa Emerging Women in September 2021, which they won 2-0. However, they lost to the West Indies Women badly in the most recent warm-up contest.

Top-order batter N Koncharoenkai is one of the batters to watch out for in this tournament from the Thailand side. S Laomi will lead the bowling attack and she has a lot of variations in her arsenal.

here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the ZM-W vs TL-W contest.

#3 Nannapat Koncharoenkai (TL-W)

Thailand skipper Nannapat Koncharoenkai has shown a lot of promise with the willow of late. She scored a total of 87 runs at an average of 29 in three innings in the recently-concluded T20I series against South Africa Emerging Women.

Koncharoenkai has the capability of shifting gears in the middle overs batting at No. 4. Her captaincy skills are brilliant and she will be one of the batters to watch out for in the tournament.

#2 Natthakan Chantham (TL-W)

Chantham, Thailand's opener, smacked a total of 66 runs in three innings in the recent series against SA Emerging Women. She will be a useful batter in the powerplay overs to go all guns blazing on tough wickets as well.

Modester Mupachikwa, the keeper-opener batter, was the leading run-scorer for her team in the recently-concluded Bangladesh series with 48 runs from three innings. Though she couldn’t convert her starts, she would be keen to improve her numbers in this fast-paced tournament.

