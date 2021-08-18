ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's One-Day match - August 18th, 2021

Zimbabwe are all set to host Thailand in a limited-overs series starting on August 18. Thailand Women will compete against Zimbabwe Women in a four-match ODI series. This will be followed by a 3-match T20I series which will kick off on August 27. The tour will end on August 30, with all games being played in Harare.

This is a great opportunity for both sides to showcase their talent on the world stage. Both teams have got talented players in their squad and will be up for the challenge in the limited-overs series. Thailand will be playing their first game since participating in the T20 World Cup last year.

Ahead of the first game, let’s look at the top 3 players you can pick for your Dream11 team.

Tasmeen Granger is a right-arm off-break bowler representing Zimbabwe at the highest level. The 27-year-old off-spinner has played 8 T20Is so far and picked 17 wickets at an impressive average of 4.88. She bowls economical spells and her economy in the shortest format is under 3.

Granger picked up six wickets in the series against South Africa Emerging Women. In the final game of the series, she registered figures of 3/26 in her 10 overs spell.

#2 Nomvelo Sibanda

Nomvelo Sibanda is a Zimbabwean quick who has impressed everyone since making her debut in 2019. The left-arm quick has played 10 T20Is so far and has picked 14 scalps at an average of 11.07.

In the recently-concluded ODI series against the South Africa Emerging Women, she picked up 10 wickets, finishing as Zimbabwe’s highest wicket-taker in the series. Sibanda is certainly a player to look forward to watching in the upcoming series against Thailand.

#1 Natthakan Chantham

Natthakan Chantham (Image Courtesy: ICC)

Natthakan Chantham grabbed the headlines when she became the first Thai cricketer to participate in the Women’s T20 Challenge. The right-handed opening batter has enough experience at the top level and will be raring to go against Zimbabwe.

Chantham has represented Thailand in 38 T20Is so far. She has scored 706 runs at an average of 22.77. This includes three fifties with the highest score of 69*. The opener is a must-pick for your Dream11 team.

