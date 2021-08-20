ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd Unofficial ODI

Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) will take on Thailand Women (TL-W) in the second unofficial ODI at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on Friday.
Zimbabwe Women had a fantastic start to the four-match series, winning the first match by seven wickets to go 1-0 up. Although their opponents, Thailand Women, are inexperienced, they have all the tools necessary to succeed and level the series today.
ZM-W vs TL-W Probable Playing 11 Today
ZM-W XI
Ashley Ndiraya, Christabel Chatonzwa, Modester Mupachikwa, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Chiedza Dhururu (wk), Tasmeen Granger, Esther Mbofana, Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda
TL-W XI
Nattaya Boochatham, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Natthakan Chantham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Suleeporn Laomi, Thipatcha Putthawong
Match Details
ZM-W vs TL-W, 2nd Unofficial ODI
Date and Time: 20th August, 2021, 1:00 PM IST
Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
Pitch Report
Both sides would ideally like to bat at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare after winning the toss. Although the ball comes nicely on to the bat, enabling the batters to play shots on the up, the pacers will find some additional assistance off this wicket. A score of around 240 is expected to be par at the venue.
Today’s ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
N Koncharoenkai is an excellent choice for the wicketkeeper-batter's role. She played a magnificent 37-run knock in the first game and will be eyeing a bigger innings today.
Batters
N Chalwai was fabulous for Thailand Women in the first match, scoring 67 runs, including six boundaries.
Mary Musonda’s half-century also proved crucial for Zimbabwe Women in their attempts to win the match.
All-rounder
J Nkomo was the Player of the Match in the first contest. She picked up two wickets and scored 57 not out off 74 deliveries.
Bowlers
R Padunglerd picked up two wickets in the first match against Zimbabwe Women and could play an important role today.
Top 5 best players to pick in ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction team
J Nkomo (ZM-W) – 147 points
N Chaiwai (TL-W) – 81 points
C Sutthiruang (TL-W) – 70 points
R Padunglerd (TL-W) – 68 points
M Musonda (ZM-W) – 66 points
Important stats for ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction team
A Ndlovu: 4 wickets
G Erasmus: 97 runs
R Mutumbami: 91 runs
M v Lingen: 22 runs and 3 wickets
B Scholtz: 3 wickets
ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Koncharoenkai, N Chaiwai, M Musonda, A Ndiraya, C Chatonzwa, J Nkomo, C Sutthiruang, S Tippoch, R Padunglerd, T Grander, N Sibanda
Captain: J Nkomo. Vice-captain: C Sutthiruang
Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Koncharoenkai, N Chaiwai, M Musonda, A Ndiraya, J Nkomo, C Sutthiruang, S Tippoch, N Boochatham, R Padunglerd, T Grander, N Sibanda
Captain: N Chaiwai. Vice-captain: R Padunglerd