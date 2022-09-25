ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 3rd Place Playoff

Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) will take on Thailand Women (TL-W) in the third-place playoff of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, September 25. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for the third-place playoff.

Zimbabwe Women topped Group B after winning two of their three league stage matches. They finished with four points to their name. Unfortunately, they lost their semi-final against Ireland Women by four runs.

Meanwhile, Thailand finished second in Group B with four points. They trailed Zimbabwe on the basis of NRR. Thailand lost their semi-final against Bangladesh Women by 11 runs.

ZM-W vs TL-W Match Details, 3rd Place Playoff

The third-place playoff of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier will be played on September 25 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match is set to start at 4:30pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZM-W vs TL-W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 3rd Place Playoff

Date and Time: 25th September, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

ZM-W vs TL-W Pitch Report

The track at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is said to be a balanced surface that has something in it for both the bowlers and the batters.

Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball in the first few overs while spinners can prove to be decisive.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 122.4

Average second innings score: 105.6

ZM-W vs TL-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Zimbabwe Women: L-L-W-W-W

Thailand Women: L-W-L-W-L

ZM-W vs TL-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Zimbabwe Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Zimbabwe Women Probable Playing 11

P Marange, M Mupachikwa, P Mujaji, M Musonda (C), CS Mugeri, SM Mayers, C Chatonzwa, JN Nkomo, N Sibanda, Lorraine Phiri, E Mbofana.

Thailand Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Thailand Women Probable Playing 11

Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai, Natthakan Chantham, Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Nattaya Boochatham, Suleeporn Laomi, Phannita Maya, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Onnicha Kamchomphu, and Thipatcha Putthawong.

ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

N Koncharoenkai (4 matches, 106 runs, Average: 53)

N Koncharoenkai could end up being a pretty solid wicketkeeper choice for your ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Team. She has scored 106 runs in four matches at a solid average of 53.

Top Batter pick

N Chantam (4 matches, 109 runs, Strike Rate: 109)

N Chantam has plundered plenty of runs with the bat. She has amassed 109 runs in four games so far.

Top All-rounder pick

C Sutthiruang (4 matches, 65 runs and 2 wickets)

C Sutthiruang could prove to be a valuable all-round pick. She has amassed 65 runs in four games at an average of 32.50 and has also scalped two wickets.

Top Bowler pick

N Boochatham (4 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.23)

N Boochatham is the leader of the Thailand bowling unit. She is the joint third highest wicket-taker with seven scalps in four matches at an average of 11.71.

ZM-W vs TL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Ndlovu

K Ndlovu has been fantastic across both departments for Zimbabwe Women. She has amassed 87 runs in four matches at an average of close to 30. Ndlovu is also the joint second-highest wicket-taker with eight wickets at an average of 11.0 and an economy rate of 5.86.

She could prove to be an influential captaincy pick for your ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

N Sibanda

N Sibanda is the joint third-highest wicket-taker with seven scalps at an average of 9.42. Sibanda has a fantastic economy rate of 4.71.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points K Ndlovu 87 runs and 8 wickets 355 points N Boochatham 7 wickets 273 points N Sibanda 7 wickets 269 points O Kamchomphu 14 runs and 5 wickets 205 points N Koncharoenkai 106 runs 168 points

ZM-W vs TL-W match expert tips

K Ndlovu has been extremely consistent and he has been in majestic form with the ball. She will be a safe multiplier choice for your ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy.

ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd Place Playoff, Head to Head League

ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: M Mupachikwa, N Koncharoenkai

Batter: N Chantam, S Mayers, P Maya

All-rounder: K Ndlovu, C Sutthiruang

Bowler: N Sibanda, N Boochatham, O Kamchomphu, P Marange

ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd Place Playoff, Grand League

ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Mupachikwa, N Koncharoenkai

Batter: N Chantam, S Mayers, P Maya

All-rounder: K Ndlovu, C Sutthiruang, R Kanoh

Bowler: N Sibanda, N Boochatham, O Kamchomphu

