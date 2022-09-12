ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series 2022, Match 5

Zimbabwe Women will take on Thailand Women in match number five of the Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series 2022 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Tuesday (September 13).

This game will decide the winners of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2022.

This game will decide the winners of the Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series 2022. Both Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women have had a magnificent run in this four-team tournament.

In fact, both sides have had an identical series so far as they have beaten USA Women and UAE Women comprehensively to remain unbeaten.

ZM-W vs TL-W, Match Details

The fifth match of the Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series 2022 between Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women will be played on September 13 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ZM-W vs TL-W

Date & Time: September 13, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai has been a decent one to bat on but teams batting first haven't really got big scores.

The bowlers have been dominant and the average score batting first is just 112. Fans can expect the bowlers to have a big say once again in this game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average 1st-innings score: 112

Average 2nd-innings score: 102

ZM-W vs TL-W Form Guide (Last 2 Matches)

Zimbabwe Women: W, W

Thailand Women: W, W

ZM-W vs TL-W Probable Playing 11 today

Zimbabwe Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Zimbabwe Women Probable Playing XI: Kellies Ndlovu, Modester Mupachikwa, Chipo Mugeri, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Christabel Chatonzwa, Francisca Chipare, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Nomvelo Sibanda, Pellagia Mujaji (wk), Loryn Phiri.

Thailand Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Thailand Women Probable Playing XI: Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nattaya Boochatham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Phannita Maya, Sornnarin Tippoch, Suleeporn Laomi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Thipatcha Putthawong.

Today’s ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Modester Mupachikwa (2 matches, 75 runs)

Modester Mupachikwa has been in very good batting form. She smashed a 75 not out in her last innings against UAE Women. Mupachikwa hit 12 fours in that game.

Top Batter Pick

Mary-Anne Musonda (2 matches, 60 runs)

Mary-Anne Musonda has been batting superbly in this quadrangular series. The Zimbabwe Women’s captain has made 60 runs at a strike rate of 146.34.

Top All-rounder Pick

Chanida Sutthiruang (2 matches, 19 runs, 2 wickets)

Chanida Sutthiruang has batted only once in this tournament and got 19 runs. With the ball, she has picked up two scalps and has an economy rate of 4.00.

Top Bowler Pick

Nattaya Boochatham (2 matches, 3 wickets)

Nattaya Boochatham is in solid form with the ball. She has returned with three wickets and has conceded runs at an economy rate of 5.62.

ZM-W vs TL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Kellies Ndlovu (2 matches, 26 runs, 3 wickets)

Kellies Ndlovu is in top form with both bat and ball. She has accumulated 26 runs in two matches so far and has returned with three scalps while conceding runs at an economy of 4.50.

Natthakan Chantham (2 matches, 85 runs)

Natthakan Chantham is in brilliant form with the bat. She has amassed 85 runs while striking at 113.33 in this tournament so far and hasn't been dismissed yet.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Kellies Ndlovu 26 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches Natthakan Chantham 85 runs in 2 matches Mary-Anne Musonda 60 runs in 2 matches Chanida Sutthiruang 19 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Josephine Nkomo 26 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches

ZM-W vs TL-W match expert tips

The two Zimbabwe Women’s all-rounders Josephine Nkomo and Kellies Ndlovu are game-changers and have had a huge all-round impact. The same can be said for Thailand Women’s Chanida Sutthiruang.

Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women - Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Modester Mupachikwa

Batters: Naruemol Chaiwai, Natthakan Chantham, Mary-Anne Musonda

All-rounders: Chanida Sutthiruang, Josephine Nkomo, Kellies Ndlovu

Bowlers: Nattaya Boochatham, Nomvelo Sibanda, Precious Marange, Thipatcha Putthawong

Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women - Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Nannapat Koncharoenkai

Batters: Natthakan Chantham, Mary-Anne Musonda, Chipo Mugeri

All-rounders: Chanida Sutthiruang, Josephine Nkomo, Kellies Ndlovu

Bowlers: Nattaya Boochatham, Suleeporn Laomi, Precious Marange, Thipatcha Putthawong

