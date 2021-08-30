ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

Zimbabwe Women will take on Thailand Women in the third and final T20I at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on Monday.

With the fate of the series hanging in the balance after both sides won once apiece, the third T20I should be an enticing affair. Zimbabwe Women had a close win in the first T20I before Thailand Women ran riot against in the second match, winning by 53 runs.

ZM-W vs TL-W Probable Playing 11s

ZM-W XI

Ashley Ndiraya, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Chipo Mugeri, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Precious Marange, Josephine Nkomo, Chiedza Dhururu, Loreen Tshuma, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Audrey Mazvishaya.

TL-W XI

Nattaya Boochatham, Nattakan Chantam, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Chanida Sutthiruang, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Onnicha Kamchomphu, Sornnarin Tippoch, Suleeporn Laomi, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Thipatcha Putthawong, Ratanaporn Padunglerd.

Match Details

Match: ZM-W vs TL-W, Third T20I.

Date and Time: 30th August, 2021, 4:00 PM IST.

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare.

Pitch Report

Both teams would ideally like to bat first after winning the toss. The ball comes well onto the bat, but the quick bowlers could find some assistance on this wicket. A score of 140 runs is expected to be a par-score at this venue.

Today’s ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N Koncharoenkai is an excellent choice for the wicketkeeper role. She played a magnificent knock of 62 runs in the first match, and will be eyeing a bigger innings in the third game.

Batters

C Sutthiruang is a reliable batter who can play long innings. She scored 33 runs in the first match, an innings that included two boundaries.

All-rounders

The all-round performances of N Boochatham have been exceptional so far. She has scored 25 runs, and picked up seven wickets in just two matches so far in the series.

Bowlers

O Kamchomphu has picked up three wickets, and she is in incredible form with the ball in hand.

Five best players to pick in ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction team

N Boochatham (TL-W) – 114 points.

O Kamchomphu (TL-W) – 106 points.

N Koncharoenkai (TL-W) – 95 points.

S Laomi (TL-W) – 74 points.

C Chatonzwa (ZM-W) – 65 points.

Key stats for ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction team

N Boochatham: 25 runs and 7 wickets.

O Kamchomphu: 3 wickets.

N Koncharoenkai: 75 runs.

S Laomi: 2 wickets.

C Chatonzwa: 2 wickets.

ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction

ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 ZM vs TL

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Koncharoenkai, C Sutthiruang, C Mugeri, M Musonda, N Boochatham, C Chatonzwa, J Nkomo, O Kamchomphu, S Laomi, A Mazvishaya, N Sibanda.

Captain: N Boochatham. Vice-Captain: O Kamchomphu.

ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Koncharoenkai, M Mupachikwa, C Sutthiruang, C Mugeri, M Musonda, N Boochatham, C Chatonzwa, J Nkomo, O Kamchomphu, S Laomi, A Mazvishaya.

Captain: J Nkomo. Vice-Captain: C Chatonzwa.

