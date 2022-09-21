ZM-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 12

Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) will lock horns with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Women in the 12th match of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 21. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ZM-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Zimbabwe Women have all their matches and are Group B table toppers. They won their last game against Thailand Women by six wickets.

UAE Women, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the table in Group B, losing as many as two matches. They lost their last game against Papua New Guinea Women by 29 runs.

ZM-W vs UAE-W Match Details

The 12th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier will be played at Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, September 21. The match is set to take place at 08.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZM-W vs UAE-W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 12

Date and Time: September 21, 2022, 08.30 pm IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi

ZM-W vs UAE-W Pitch Report

The track at the Tolerance Oval is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. The pacers will be seen troubling the batters due to the double-paced nature of the pitch. Two of the last three matches played at this venue have been won by teams bowling first.

Last 3 Matches (previous tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 85

Average second innings score: 86

ZM-W vs UAE-W Form Guide (Previous Matches)

ZM-W: W-W

UAE-W: L-L

ZM-W vs UAE-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

ZM-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

ZM-W Probable Playing 11

Kelis Ndlovu, Sharne Mayers, Chip Mugeri-Tiripano, Modester Mupachikwa, Mary Anne Musonda, Pellagia Mujaji, Josephine Nikomo, Precious Marange, Audrey Mazvishaya, Loreen Tshuma, and Nomvelo Sibanda.

UAE-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

UAE-W Probable Playing 11

Theertha Satish, Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Chaya Mughal, Samaira Dharnidharka, Vaishnave Mahesh, Lavanya Keny, Indhuja Nandakumar, Suraksha Kotte, and Natasha Cherriath.

ZM-W vs UAE-W Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Theertha Satish (2 matches, 70 runs, Strike Rate: 112.90)

Theertha has been a phenomenal wicketkeeper-batter, smashing 70 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 112.90.

Top Batter Pick

Kavisha Egodage (2 matches, 69 runs, Strike Rate: 85.18)

Kavisha has scored a total of 69 runs in two matches with a strike rate of 85.18. She can also contribute some crucial points with her part-time bowling skills.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kelis Ndlovu (2 matches, 71 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 97.26 and Economy Rate: 4.28)

Kelis has been regularly contributing with both the bat and ball. She has amassed 71 runs, while picking up four wickets in two matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Nomvelo Sibanda (2 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.00)

Nomvelo has scalped four wickets where she had an economy of just 3.00. Her ability to pick up wickets in bulk makes her a lock pick in your fantasy team.

ZM-W vs UAE-W match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Kelis Ndlovu

Kelis has been one of the most consistent performers in the tournament, making effective contributions on all fronts, including fielding.

Esha Oza

Esha has been performing well throughout the tournament. She has been contributing equally with the bat and ball and can lead your fantasy team.

5 Must-pick players with stats for ZM-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Players Stats Kelis Ndlovu 71 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches Nomvelo Sibanda 4 wickets in 2 matches Theertha Satish 70 runs in 2 matches Precious Marange 2 wickets in 2 matches Kavisha Egodage 69 runs in 2 matches

ZM-W vs UAE-W match expert tips

Kelis Ndlovu could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as she can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

ZM-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head to Head League

ZM-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Theertha Satish

Batters: Sharne Mayers, Chip Mugeri-Tiripano, Kavisha Egodage

All-rounders: Kelis Ndlovu, Josephine Nikomo, Esha Oza, Chaya Mughal

Bowlers: Precious Marange, Nomvelo Sibanda, Khushi Sharma

ZM-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League

ZM-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Modester Mupachikwa, Theertha Satish

Batters: Sharne Mayers, Chip Mugeri-Tiripano, Kavisha Egodage

All-rounders: Kelis Ndlovu, Esha Oza, Chaya Mughal

Bowlers: Precious Marange, Nomvelo Sibanda, Vaishnave Mahesh

