ZM-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 12

Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) will lock horns with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Women in the 12th match of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 21. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ZM-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.
Zimbabwe Women have all their matches and are Group B table toppers. They won their last game against Thailand Women by six wickets.
UAE Women, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the table in Group B, losing as many as two matches. They lost their last game against Papua New Guinea Women by 29 runs.
ZM-W vs UAE-W Match Details
The 12th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier will be played at Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, September 21. The match is set to take place at 08.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
ZM-W vs UAE-W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 12
Date and Time: September 21, 2022, 08.30 pm IST
Venue: Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi
ZM-W vs UAE-W Pitch Report
The track at the Tolerance Oval is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. The pacers will be seen troubling the batters due to the double-paced nature of the pitch. Two of the last three matches played at this venue have been won by teams bowling first.
Last 3 Matches (previous tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 1
Matches won by bowling first: 2
Average first innings score: 85
Average second innings score: 86
ZM-W vs UAE-W Form Guide (Previous Matches)
ZM-W: W-W
UAE-W: L-L
ZM-W vs UAE-W probable playing 11s for today’s match
ZM-W Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
ZM-W Probable Playing 11
Kelis Ndlovu, Sharne Mayers, Chip Mugeri-Tiripano, Modester Mupachikwa, Mary Anne Musonda, Pellagia Mujaji, Josephine Nikomo, Precious Marange, Audrey Mazvishaya, Loreen Tshuma, and Nomvelo Sibanda.
UAE-W Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
UAE-W Probable Playing 11
Theertha Satish, Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Chaya Mughal, Samaira Dharnidharka, Vaishnave Mahesh, Lavanya Keny, Indhuja Nandakumar, Suraksha Kotte, and Natasha Cherriath.
ZM-W vs UAE-W Dream 11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Theertha Satish (2 matches, 70 runs, Strike Rate: 112.90)
Theertha has been a phenomenal wicketkeeper-batter, smashing 70 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 112.90.
Top Batter Pick
Kavisha Egodage (2 matches, 69 runs, Strike Rate: 85.18)
Kavisha has scored a total of 69 runs in two matches with a strike rate of 85.18. She can also contribute some crucial points with her part-time bowling skills.
Top All-rounder Pick
Kelis Ndlovu (2 matches, 71 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 97.26 and Economy Rate: 4.28)
Kelis has been regularly contributing with both the bat and ball. She has amassed 71 runs, while picking up four wickets in two matches.
Top Bowler Pick
Nomvelo Sibanda (2 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.00)
Nomvelo has scalped four wickets where she had an economy of just 3.00. Her ability to pick up wickets in bulk makes her a lock pick in your fantasy team.
ZM-W vs UAE-W match Captain and Vice-captain choices
Kelis Ndlovu
Kelis has been one of the most consistent performers in the tournament, making effective contributions on all fronts, including fielding.
Esha Oza
Esha has been performing well throughout the tournament. She has been contributing equally with the bat and ball and can lead your fantasy team.
5 Must-pick players with stats for ZM-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
ZM-W vs UAE-W match expert tips
Kelis Ndlovu could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as she can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.
Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this ZM-W vs UAE-W match, click here!
ZM-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Theertha Satish
Batters: Sharne Mayers, Chip Mugeri-Tiripano, Kavisha Egodage
All-rounders: Kelis Ndlovu, Josephine Nikomo, Esha Oza, Chaya Mughal
Bowlers: Precious Marange, Nomvelo Sibanda, Khushi Sharma
ZM-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Modester Mupachikwa, Theertha Satish
Batters: Sharne Mayers, Chip Mugeri-Tiripano, Kavisha Egodage
All-rounders: Kelis Ndlovu, Esha Oza, Chaya Mughal
Bowlers: Precious Marange, Nomvelo Sibanda, Vaishnave Mahesh