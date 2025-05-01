ZM-W vs USA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe Women tour of USA, 1st ODI

The first ODI of the Zimbabwe Women tour of USA will see Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) squaring off against USA Women (USA-W) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas on Wednesday, May 1. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ZM-W vs USA-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Zimbabwe Women won the T20I series by 2-1. They won the first and second T20I matches by 28 runs and one run respectively. USA Women made a terrific comeback in the third T20I, winning the match by three wickets. Both the teams will look to perform well in the ODI series.

These two teams have played six head-to-head matches. Zimbabwe Women have won four matches while the USA Women have won two.

ZM-W vs USA-W Match Details

The first ODI match of the Zimbabwe Women tour of the USA will be played on May 1 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. The game will start at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZM-W vs USA-W, 1st ODI match

Date and Time: 1st May 2025, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas

Pitch Report

The pitch at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. Both the teams will depend upon bowlers and all-rounders to win today's match.

ZM-W vs USA-W Form Guide

ZM-W - Will be playing their first match

USA-W - Will be playing their first match

ZM-W vs USA-W Probable Playing XI

ZM-W Playing XI

No injury updates

M Mupachikwa (wk), C Dhururu, B Biza, C Mugeri, L Tshuma, J Nkomo, K Ndlovu, A Zimunhu, N Sibanda, L Mabhera, P Marange

USA-W Playing XI

No injury updates

B Shastri (wk), D Dhingra, C Pagydyala, G Bhogle, R Singh, I Vaghela, C Prasad, A Chudasama, S Immadi, G Kodali, P Ganesh

ZM-W vs USA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Ganesh

P Ganesh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and will be expected to smash a lot of runs. M Mupachikwa is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

C Mugeri

C Mugeri and D Dhingra are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. C Mugeri will bat in the top order. She was in good form in the recent T20I matches. C Pagydyala is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

B Biza

I Vaghela and B Biza are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. B Biza will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making herself one of the top choices in today's match. K Ndlovu is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

G Kodali

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Kodali and C Parsad. Both the players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. G Kodali will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. A Zimunhu is another good bowler for today's match.

ZM-W vs USA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Ndlovu

K Ndlovu was in top form in the recent domestic matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the middle order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's game.

B Biza

B Biza is one of the most crucial picks from the Zimbabwe Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has played exceptionally well in the recent matches.

5 Must-Picks for ZM-W vs USA-W, 1st ODI match

B Biza

G Kodali

K Ndlovu

I Vaghela

L Tshuma

Zimbabwe Women vs USA Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Zimbabwe Women vs USA Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Ganesh

Batters: C Mugeri, D Dhingra, C Pagydyala

All-rounders: I Vaghela, K Ndlovu, A Chudasama, L Tshuma, B Biza

Bowlers: C Prasad, G Kodali

Zimbabwe Women vs USA Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Ganesh

Batters: C Mugeri

All-rounders: I Vaghela, K Ndlovu, A Chudasama, L Tshuma, B Biza, J Nkomo

Bowlers: C Prasad, G Kodali, A Zimunhu

